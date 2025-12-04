Greif Named to America’s Most Responsible Companies 2026 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in performance packaging products and services, today announced that it has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2026 list - for a seventh consecutive year.

Greif has been included on the list every year since its inception, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and strong corporate governance. This consistency reflects Greif’s belief that responsible operations are not only core to the company’s heritage, but also essential to supporting customer success and building resilient, sustainable supply chains and operations for the future.

The ranking - developed by Newsweek and Statista - evaluates thousands of U.S. companies through a methodology combining publicly available ESG performance data and a large-scale consumer survey measuring corporate responsibility and reputation. The final ranking recognizes the top 300 companies demonstrating measurable progress in sustainability performance, ethical business conduct, and community impact.

“Being named to this list for the seventh year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our global teams,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. “We remain committed to operating with integrity, making our operations smarter and more efficient, and creating long-term, positive value for our customers, our communities, and our colleagues.”

Greif’s sustainability strategy focuses on helping customers achieve their own environmental and circularity goals through innovative packaging solutions, expanding reuse and recycling capabilities, and advancing materials and technologies that support a lower-carbon future. The company continues to invest in operational excellence and responsible resource management across its global footprint - an approach that strengthens Greif’s business performance while also ensuring a positive and lasting impact on the people and communities it serves.

“Receiving this recognition reflects the passion and perseverance of our colleagues around the world who bring our sustainability commitments to life every day. I’m incredibly proud of our teams and grateful for their dedication to building a more responsible and resilient future together,” said Aysu Katun, Greif’s Vice President of Sustainability.

For more information about Greif’s sustainability commitments and performance, visit greif.com/sustainability.

