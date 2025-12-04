Corona® Extends the Legacy of Its Iconic O’Tannenpalm Commercial with a New Ambient Beach-Inspired Yule Log Video

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 35 years, the iconic whistled tune and serene beach featured in the Corona O’Tannenpalm commercial has quietly signaled the start of the holiday season. Now, Corona is expanding on the beloved ad with the introduction of the Corona Feliz Navidad Yule Log, an immersive video that blends the magic of the original commercial with a modern twist.

Debuting today on the Corona USA YouTube channel and on Roku starting Dec. 16, the Feliz Navidad Yule Log offers viewers an extended escape to the stillness and serenity of the iconic Corona beach during the busiest time of year. Staying true to the original source material captured decades ago, the scene comes to life with friends enjoying Corona by a beach bonfire, the soothing sound of waves, the familiar whistled tune and more.

Since first airing in 1990, the O’Tannenpalm commercial remains unchanged, featuring the classic palm tree, beach and whistled tune that is central to the brand. It is more than just an ad – it is a moment fans anticipate each holiday season. Fans can catch the original commercial on television again this holiday season and tune in to the Yule Log to further enjoy the laidback spirit that has made Corona the #1 most loved beer brand in the U.S.



“As what we believe to be the industry’s longest running holiday TV spot, the O’Tannenpalm commercial has been a cultural staple for 35 years – with its simple, yet magical tone that captures the spirit of the Corona brand,” said Rob Nelson, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “The Yule Log format felt like the perfect way to extend the legacy, offering fans a peek at the beach scene after the cameras stopped rolling – and a new way to enjoy the season in a uniquely Corona way.”



Fans can sip, stream and bring la playa to their living room this holiday season by watching the Feliz Navidad Yule Log on the Corona USA YouTube channel. The Yule Log will also be available on Roku beginning Dec. 16 where fans can access it from the homepage and by searching for the “Corona Feliz Navidad Yule Log.”

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with "La Playa Awaits" and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.



