New Year. New Century. New Wishes.

Groupe brings its past to life with AI and innovation,

to celebrate its first century and set a course for the next

December 04, 2025 – Paris – Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40]

From its beginnings in 1926 as a creative hot shop in Montmartre, to its international expansion, embrace of data and technology, and its position today as the industry’s leading holding company, the least we can say is Publicis has gone through some transformations over the past 100 years.

But one tradition hasn’t changed: the annual Wishes.

And to ring in the new century, who better to create them than Publicis Conseil, the agency built by our founder, Marcel Bleustein Blanchet?

Blending live action and real actors with the latest in AI production, from the Groupe’s proprietary platforms and tools, they tell the story of the pioneering spirit, endless innovations and resilience that enabled us to withstand war, fire, economic downturns, technological revolutions and a global pandemic during our first hundred years and positions us to continue to lead and reinvent the industry as we enter our next century - whatever it may hold.

Discover the story of the lion that never gives up HERE

Click HERE to watch the exclusive documentary on 100 years of Publicis, featuring Elizabeth Badinter, Maurice Lévy and Arthur Sadoun.

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO Publicis Groupe commented: "2026 will be a very special year for us, as we end our first century.

A century where we have turned a small hot shop from Montmartre into the industry’s largest holding company over the last two years.

A century that has seen the Groupe rise from the ashes - sometimes literally - three times and reinvented itself many more.

It is this spirit of resilience that has defined us for 100 years and that is captured in our Wishes: a lion never gives up.

2026 will also be the year where we enter our second century, the beginning of which will undoubtedly be defined by the rise of AI. This film is a human, historical and technological odyssey, that blends our best creative minds with our unmatched capabilities in AI production to embody our belief that the future of AI is our people."

About the film:

A unique ‘hybrid' project

‘A Lion Never Gives Up’ blends live action, GenAI 2D & 3D imaging to reconstitute scenes from our past, reducing the price of scene reconstruction and opening up new creative possibilities.

A quarter of the film is live action footage, with the rest created by AI, drawing on photos, films and documents from Publicis’ own archives.

A huge volume of visual assets

AI prompt artists and AI archivists managed, sourced and catalogued both the volume of real images needed for a project of this size - 4,500 for 150 individual shots - and the AI-generated ones.

A reinvented editing process:

In a traditional pipeline, once you reach the editing stage, everything is locked in. Here, everything remained open: each shot could be regenerated from scratch.

Credits:

Publicis Conseil

Global CEO/CCO Leo - CEO/CCO Publicis Conseil - CCO Publicis Groupe France : Marco Venturelli

Agathe Bousquet – Présidente Publicis Groupe France et Présidente de Publicis Conseil

Alexis Ben Behe – Directeur de Création Executif / Executive Creative Director

Maud Robaglia – Directrice de Création / Creation Director

Gurvan Prioul – Creative & UX Design Director / Directeur Créatif et UX Design

Hamza Ben Maadoum – Directeur Artistique Junior

Production: Prodigious Paris

CEO Prodigious : Christopher Thiery

MD Prodigious : Caroline Petruccelli

Producteur Exécutif : Yann Dubois

Post producteur : Cédric Herbet

VFX creative Director : Nico Vogel

DOP : Nicolas LOIR

Chef opérateur son cinéma : Damien PERROLAZ

Directrice de production : Marie Caron

Son : Prodigious

Producteur son : Martin Sumeire

Mix, sound design : KOUZ

Le documentaire “L’avenir est l’affaire de Publicis »

Réalisation Stanislas Valroff

Production : Eddy Story

Tourné au Studio XR Prodigious

