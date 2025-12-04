The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) Announces Inaugural List of Distinguished Higher Education Programs in Special Education

New York, NY, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) today announced the release of its inaugural Distinguished Higher Education Programs in Special Education list.

The new list recognizes colleges, universities, and adult-learning institutions that demonstrate a strong commitment to preparing special education professionals. It reflects NASET’s ongoing effort to highlight programs and initiatives that strengthen educator preparation and support the broader special education community.

The institutions included on this year’s list represent programs that offer meaningful pathways for developing the next generation of special education leaders. These programs emphasize accessible coursework, practitioner-aligned training, interdisciplinary collaboration, and opportunities for candidates to build the knowledge and skills needed to support diverse learners effectively. Collectively, they reflect a shared dedication to high-quality preparation and improving outcomes for students with disabilities nationwide.

This expansion builds on NASET’s long-standing history of recognizing excellence in K–12 education. For nearly two decades, NASET has identified and celebrated public schools and charter schools nationwide through its Schools of Excellence and Exceptional Charter Schools programs. The new higher education list extends this legacy by acknowledging institutions that play a foundational role in training future educators.

NASET will further broaden its recognition initiatives in early 2026 with the launch of its first Distinguished Special Education Summer Camp Programs list , which will spotlight camps that provide inclusive and developmentally appropriate experiences for children and youth with disabilities.

The full list of Distinguished Higher Education Programs is available at:





About NASET

Founded in 2004, the National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) provides five board certifications in areas including special education advocacy, IEP development, and paraprofessional support. NASET serves a community of over 100,000 teachers, administrators, professionals, and families, offering a weekly newsletter, monthly webinars on critical special education topics such as policy, law, and IEP composition, an active private membership community, and publishing the Journal of the American Academy of Special Education Professionals (JAASEP), a peer-reviewed journal advancing research, policy, and practice.

With certifications, memberships, and advertising opportunities reaching one of the largest and most dedicated audiences in the field, NASET continues to be the trusted national leader for resources, recognition, and professional growth in special education.

To learn more: