Consortium Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Underscoring Deep Commitment to Client Security

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consortium, a next-generation value-added reseller delivering tailored cybersecurity solutions and expert advisory services, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit. This milestone reaffirms the company’s deep commitment to safeguarding client data and maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence throughout Consortium and Metrics that Matter.

The SOC 2 Type II certification, widely regarded as a gold standard for security compliance, validates that Consortium and Metrics that Matter's internal controls, security practices, and operational processes meet rigorous standards for data protection, availability, and confidentiality over time.

“Security has always been at the heart of Consortium’s mission,” said Nate Ungerott, CEO at Consortium Networks. “Our SOC 2 Type II certification reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring our clients can operate with confidence, knowing their systems and information are protected by the highest standards.”

Originally founded as a network for cybersecurity professionals to exchange ideas, Consortium has evolved into a modern cybersecurity partner—combining deep advisory expertise with leading-edge technology products and a five-star service mindset. Coupled with their proprietary Cyber Decision Support Platform - Metrics that Matter - Consortium is truly a Cyber Concierge. The company’s SOC 2 Type II certification further solidifies its position as a trusted security ally in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

“At Consortium, and within Metrics That Matter, we view security not just as a compliance requirement, but as a core value that underpins the trust our clients place in us every day. Achieving our SOC 2 Type II certification represents a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data protection, integrity, and operational excellence,” said Charles Iannuzzelli, President of Metrics That Matter at Consortium.

“This milestone reinforces our dedication to robust security practices as we continue our commitment to upholding strong security and compliance for our clients and partners,” said Frank Scholl, Chief Technology Officer at Metrics That Matter.

This achievement reflects Consortium’s ongoing investment in security maturity, including advanced monitoring practices, employee security awareness programs, third-party controls validation, and proactive risk-management initiatives.

About Consortium

Consortium brings together the best of metric-driven advisory services, cutting-edge cybersecurity products, and continuous engagement to deliver ongoing value. Combining the power of MTM®, Consortium, and our Concierge Services, redefines the relationship between cybersecurity providers and their clients.

