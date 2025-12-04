Cuentas, Inc. Announces It Is Now Current in SEC Filings (and has returned to Pink Limited Market Trading)

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (“Cuentas” or the “Company”) (Ticker: CUEN) today announced that, as of December 1, 2025, the Company is current in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and is no longer delinquent in its required periodic reports.

Cuentas has now filed all outstanding annual and quarterly reports and believes it has restored full reporting status under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Becoming current marks an important milestone in the Company’s ongoing effort to rebuild trust with regulators, partners, and shareholders.

Shalom Arik Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas, stated: “This has been a long and demanding process, and I want to thank our shareholders for their patience and support while we worked to bring Cuentas current. As of December 1, 2025, we are no longer delinquent with our SEC filings. This clears the way for the next phase of our plan: returning Cuentas to trading with full confidence as we attempt to meet all of the required conditions (currently trading on Pink Limited Market). Our goal is simple – to give Cuentas a home on a major U.S. exchange and to build long-term value on a stronger and more transparent foundation.”

With its SEC reporting status restored, Cuentas plans to continue working with its advisors, executives and partners to expand and solidify its business strategy as it returns to successful operations.

“We are now focused on execution,” added Maimon. “Being current is not the finish line, it is the starting line. We will keep our investors updated as we move through the Business development process and continue to grow the business.”



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations relating to its SEC reporting status, any potential listing on a major U.S. exchange or relisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market, business strategy, future operations, and prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to meet SEC reporting obligations, to obtain necessary approvals, to fund its operations, and to execute its business strategy, as well as other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

