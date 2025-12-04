Genvor to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum December 11th

WOODLAND, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR), a pioneer in AI-accelerated peptide technology for sustainable agriculture, today announced that Chad Pawlak, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 11th.

DATE: December 11th

TIME: 12:30 pm ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings following the presentation. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Expanded to 5 issued U.S. patents with 2 pending applications and 4 additional applications in preparation, plus international filings in Canada, Mexico, and China, providing comprehensive IP protection through 2038 for proprietary peptide technologies including antimicrobial, nutrient-enhancing, and insecticidal applications

Successfully restored active OTCQB trading on October 9, 2025, positioning the company to accelerate capital formation as it scales field trials and commercialization efforts across multiple continents

Established new operational laboratory in Woodland, California to support R&D for foliar and peptide-based formulations, expanding scientific capabilities to deliver innovation in sustainable agriculture



About Genvor

Genvor (OTCQB: GNVR) is pioneering the future of sustainable agriculture through its proprietary AI-accelerated peptide design platform that transforms single discoveries into multi-crop protection and optimization opportunities across diverse agricultural environments. The company’s proprietary BioCypher Algorithm combines computational biology, machine learning, and regulatory benchmarks to create peptides that optimize agricultural outcomes with biological safety. With multiple patents and proprietary peptides in active development, Genvor offers ready-to-deploy licensing opportunities that integrate with existing production infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. For more information, visit www.genvor.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

