Charlotte Chess Center, Charlotte Chess Center Foundation and Naroditsky Family Announce Joint Initiative to Honor Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charlotte Chess Center (CCC), the Charlotte Chess Center Foundation (CCCF) and the Naroditsky family have announced a collaborative effort to honor the life and legacy of Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, whose death in October 2025 deeply affected the chess community.

Peter Giannatos, representing CCC and CCCF, has shared his willingness to speak publicly for the first time about Naroditsky’s final hours, when he and friends found him unresponsive following a late-night stream and wellness check. He said the years leading up to Naroditsky’s death included professional pressure, scrutiny and emotional strain.

Together with the Naroditsky family, represented by Alan Naroditsky, the CCC and CCCF are launching two initiatives that reflect Daniel’s values and influence as a competitor and teacher.

1. The Naroditsky Memorial Blitz & Rapid

An annual over-the-board tournament in Charlotte designed to attract world-class players, including those ranked in the global top 10, while also welcoming amateur participants. Naroditsky often spoke about wanting more elite blitz and rapid events in the U.S. CCC and CCCF will oversee all logistics and invitations.

2. The Naroditsky Fellowship

A scholarship program supporting talented young chess players pursuing excellence at the highest levels. The fellowship will offer financial support, training resources and opportunities to high-achieving youth in Charlotte and promising students nationwide.

The Charlotte Chess Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will manage both initiatives. To ensure they continue annually, the Foundation is raising support for a permanent endowment. A public Givebutter page at https://givebutter.com/naroditsky highlights early commitments exceeding $700,000. The Charlotte Chess Center has contributed $100,000.

Alan Naroditsky has joined the Foundation’s board. “This effort reflects our shared commitment to honoring Daniel in a way that feels authentic to who he was as a competitor, a teacher and a human being,” he said. “Daniel gave so much — not just to chess, but to the people within it. These initiatives ensure that his passion, his high standards and his belief in the next generation will live on.”

Giannatos added: “Daniel’s passion for chess and for his students never dimmed. Even in his final hours, he was analyzing games, mentoring others and exploring ways to elevate the sport. It is that spirit — of generosity, discipline and connection — that we are determined to carry forward.”

Together, the Naroditsky family, CCC and the Foundation are committed to creating a lasting tribute to one of modern chess’s most inspiring figures.

Contact:

Jessica M. Graham, APR, Fellow PRSA

Founder & CEO

Fionix Consulting

jessica@fionixconsulting.com

704.668.5342

fionixconsulting.com

