New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Confirms V1 Development as Phase 6 Hits 97% With Over 18K Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A rising DeFi altcoin is drawing increased attention as its development accelerates and community interest grows. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now confirmed steady progress toward its V1 release, while investor participation continues to rise at a fast pace. With allocation nearing its final stage, many traders watching early-cycle opportunities are beginning to track this project more closely.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building and Early Traction

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol designed to support predictable borrowing and lending on-chain. The system uses two connected lending markets that allow users to lend assets such as ETH or USDT. When someone supplies liquidity, they receive mtTokens. These mtTokens rise in value as borrowers repay interest. This creates natural APY based on actual lending demand rather than fixed inflation.

Borrowers interact with rates that adjust with liquidity conditions. Borrowing stays affordable when liquidity is high and becomes more costly when the pool tightens. Loan-to-value limits help maintain stable collateral levels, and liquidation mechanisms protect lenders during volatile moments. These mechanics allow Mutuum Finance to operate as a developing, utility-focused platform rather than a speculative token with no underlying function.

This structure has helped the project attract strong early interest. Mutuum Finance has raised $19.1M and has drawn in over 18,300 holders. The team expects the number of participants to continue rising as development milestones approach.

Token Price, Phase 6 Status, and Community Participation

Mutuum Finance launched in early 2025 at $0.01. It now sits at $0.035, marking a 250% rise during its development period. This consistent growth reflects rising confidence in the roadmap and the team’s ability to deliver.

The project is now deep into Phase 6, where allocation has reached roughly 97%. Only a small amount of tokens remain at the current price level. The official listing price is set at $0.06, which many investors see as a significant difference from the current presale level. As the gap becomes clearer, interest tends to rise during the final stages.

Mutuum Finance maintains steady daily engagement through its 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM, encouraging participation and activity across many regions. The feature has helped sustain momentum during slower market periods and has kept Mutuum Finance visible across various DeFi crypto communities.

Token Distribution and Supply Structure

The MUTM token has a total supply of 4 billion. Out of this supply, 1.82 billion tokens were allocated for the presale. This equals 45.5% of the supply and gives the community a large portion of early access. More than 810 million tokens have already been purchased.

A wide token distribution helps maintain long-term stability. When early-stage supply is spread across many holders rather than a small group, the risk of concentrated selling pressure is lower. Mutuum Finance’s strong holder count supports this structure.

The project also offers card payment support. This makes onboarding simple for users who prefer fast transactions instead of blockchain-based funding. It has played a key role in increasing participation throughout the current phase.

V1 Development Progress and Phase 2 Advancements

One of the strongest signals for Mutuum Finance came when the team confirmed through its official X account that the V1 testnet will launch in Q4 2025. This version will introduce the protocol’s core features, including the lending pool, mtTokens, the liquidation engine, and the debt-tracking module. ETH and USDT will be supported at the start.

The V1 release is more than a technical milestone. It represents the moment the project becomes functional for public testing. Users will be able to see how mtTokens behave in live conditions, how borrowing works on-chain, and how liquidations perform under different levels of volatility.

Mutuum Finance is currently progressing through Phase 2 of its development roadmap. This phase includes refining smart contracts, adjusting risk parameters, improving interface features, running internal stress tests, and preparing analytics tools for borrowing and lending. These updates show that the team is building consistently rather than relying on marketing alone. The combination of a confirmed testnet and ongoing technical refinement has fueled rising confidence among traders who follow upcoming top crypto opportunities.

Security Foundation and Third-Party Validation

Security is one of the most important components of any lending platform, and Mutuum Finance has focused heavily on this area. The project completed a CertiK audit, earning a 90/100 Token Scan score. This rating places MUTM among the stronger security performers in the DeFi sector for projects at this stage.

Halborn Security is conducting a full review of the lending contract suite. This examination will help identify potential issues before the testnet becomes public. The team also operates a $50,000 bug bounty, giving developers an incentive to test the system and report vulnerabilities. These steps help reinforce the project’s reliability and build trust with new participants.

Why Interest Is Rising as Phase 6 Nears Completion

Mutuum Finance is entering the final moments of its Phase 6 allocation. With 97% of tokens already taken at the $0.035 price, the remaining supply is limited. Many investors prefer entering a project before a major development milestone or price tier shift, which explains the acceleration in buying activity.

The difference between the current token price and the launch price of $0.06 is also influencing participation. Late-stage buyers often move quickly when supply is scarce and the next pricing level is already known.

Combined with audited security, stablecoin plans, layer-2 expansion ideas, and the confirmed V1 launch timeline, Mutuum Finance has placed itself among the most active new crypto contenders heading into Q4.

Mutuum Finance has shown steady development, strong funding, and rapid community growth. With V1 approaching, Phase 2 advancing, and allocation nearing full completion, the project has become a leading name among DeFi crypto platforms preparing for 2026.