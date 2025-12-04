How Is the Herbal Mental Health Supplement Market Poised to Expand Toward USD 27.73 Billion by 2034?

Ottawa, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global herbal supplement for mental health market size is calculated at USD 15.04 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 27.73 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% for the forecasted period. This market is rising due to the surging demand for natural remedies that support emotional balance, cognitive clarity, and stress management without synthetic side effects.

Key Takeaways:

North America held a major revenue share of approximately 38% in the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

By product/ingredient, the adaptogens & stress-support segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 30% in the herbal supplement for mental health market in 2024.

By product/ingredient, the other/emerging botanicals segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.

By formulation/format, the capsules & tablets segment dominated the market with a share of approximately 46% in 2024.

By formulation/format, the gummies & chewables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By indication/use case, the stress & anxiety support segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 36% in the market in 2024.

By indication/use case, the cognitive support/focus & memory segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the brick-and-mortar retail segment registered its dominance over the global herbal supplement for mental health market with a share of approximately 44% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the direct-to-consumer/brand websites segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.

By end-user/buyer type, the general consumers segment led the market with a share of approximately 62% in 2024.

By end-user/buyer type, the clinically-referred/integrative medicine patients segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

Market Overview:

What Is Causing The Global Demand for Herbal Supplements for Mental Health?

Herbal supplements for mental health are seeing unprecedented growth as consumers increasingly turn to natural, plant-based products as an alternative to conventional medications for stress relief, anxiety relief, sleep improvement, and improved cognitive function. A rise in the number of people becoming aware of the need for preventive methods for maintaining a healthy mind, coupled with a significant amount of mistrust in long-term use of pharmaceuticals has caused many people to begin exploring alternative methods using naturally occurring products.

Growers of popular ingredients such as Ashwagandha, Ginkgo Biloba, Rhodiola, and Valerian Root are seeing a great deal of new consumer attention due to the fact that they are backed by clinical research. Additionally, increased interest in holistic wellness and a rapidly growing trend towards digital health has led to increased market share and sales growth through both retail stores and e-commerce.

The movement towards Clean Label Products, Vegan Products, Chemical-Free Products, and various other trends is adding to the global acceptance of herbal supplements for mental health support. With an increase in the number of people suffering from mental disorders, people are increasingly interested in safe and natural ways to improve their mental health.

Major Growth Drivers:

The enormous amounts of stress placed on employees, the urban environment, and digital burnout are pushing many consumers to look towards herbals as a way to relieve stress and anxiety.

As a result of their increased knowledge about diet and health consumers want to consume more organic, plant-based, and chemical-free products.

Increased amounts of clinically supported research backing the efficacy of botanicals such as Ashwagandha and Ginkgo Biloba is giving consumers more confidence in their ability to benefit from these herbal products.

With the growth of online wellness platforms, the rise of brand websites, and subscription-based services, there has been a large increase in the number of consumers who have purchased herbal mental health products through the internet.

Key Drifts:

What Trends are Shaping the Future of Herbal Supplements for Mental Well-Being?

The herbal supplement for mental health market will experience transformative growth. For example, major trends include the development of personalized herbal supplements designed to meet individual needs based on a person's level of stress and lifestyle as well as cognitive requirements. Convenience has led to consumers preferring gummy bear-style supplements, powdered supplement drinks, and ready-to-eat herbal beverages. Additionally, as consumers demand eco-friendly products, more companies have transitioned to sustainable practices, including using organic ingredients, recyclable packaging, and transparency about the source of their materials.

Furthermore, traditional wellness philosophies, such as Ayurveda, TCM, and Naturopathy, are being merged into the current product development process. Finally, using AI for mental wellness assessments is becoming common and bundled with herbal supplemental subscriptions as a more comprehensive and technology-driven approach to mental health or botanical care.

Significant Challenge:

The growth of the herbal supplement for mental health market is hampered by a lack of consistent regulation on a global scale. There is variation among regions regarding the level of quality required, labelling standards, and statements that manufacturers can make on their labels about their products. As a result of this lack of consistency, both manufacturers and consumers are confused. In addition, the increase in counterfeit and adulterated herbal products has raised serious questions regarding the purity and authenticity of these products.

In order to build consumer trust and increase the speed of product approvals, herbal product manufacturers must ensure standardized active ingredients are present at levels indicated, transparent sourcing practices exist, and products undergo third-party testing. Consequently, these factors create barriers to consumer trust and limit market development opportunities in regions with stricter compliance requirements for herbal supplements that are continually evolving due to new knowledge and data.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the world's leading market for herbal supplements for mental health because of increased use of natural remedies in the healthcare arena and increased awareness by consumers of their need to manage their mental health. The U.S. has the largest retail presence in North America and high levels of spending on healthcare; thus, the country has a significant number of herbal adaptogens available, including ashwagandha and rhodiola.

The growth of e-commerce and online shopping has made it easier for consumers to purchase these products. The culture of wellness established by celebrities, digital therapists, and lifestyle brands has also contributed to this rapidly growing market. In addition, due to increased longevity among seniors, more older adults seek out cognitive-boosting herbal supplements.

Asia-Pacific is one of the most rapidly expanding regions because of the region's extensive use of traditional herbal remedies and increased recognition of mental health issues among younger generations. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are major centers for growing and producing botanical ingredients. Because of the aforementioned history of using systems such as Ayurveda, TCM, Kampo, and Jamu to formulate natural medicines, this trend is naturally correlating with the current momentum toward sourcing herbal supplements for mental health and adapting to the growing urbanized stresses, very competitive work culture, and academically induced stressors associated with increased consumption of herbal adaptogens and calming botanicals.

Segmental Insights:

By product/ingredient:

Adaptogens and stress management herbs represent over a 30% share of the market for year 2024, this segment represents one of the largest Product/Ingredient Segments in commerce. There is a variety of Herbs such as Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, Ginseng, and Tulsi that have been used for centuries in various parts of the world to help with stress management, emotional stability, and emotional resilience. As the global awareness of these herbs continues to grow, more and more consumers are starting to incorporate these herbs into their daily routines for self-care.

Emerging botanicals demonstrate the greatest growth potential in the other emerging botanical segment. As mental health is improved through lesser known or novel types of herbal ingredients, the list of Ingredients that consumers are beginning to explore continues to expand. Ingredients such as Kanna, Bacopa Monnieri, saffron extract, lion's mane mushroom, and lavender oil are also becoming increasingly popular due to clinical research supporting the efficacy of these ingredients as treatments for mental health issues.

By formulation/format:

The tablet & capsule segment accounted for approximately 46% of the market revenue in 2024. This is due to the ease of use, ability to provide for accurate dosages, and long shelf-life associated with this type of Formulation. Due to the familiarity of the tablet/capsule form of supplementation and the ability to control the dosage of specific Ingredients in these supplements, tablets/capsules continue to be the preferred means of supplementing amongst both new and experienced supplement users.

gummies and chewable are currently the fastest-growing segment of the market as an increasing number of consumers desire fun ways to take their supplements. The fun aspect of gummies/ chewable is especially appealing to both younger consumers and to those who prefer alternatives to traditional pills/ supplement forms. Manufacturers have responded to this trend by creating numerous varieties of sugar-free, vegan and naturally-flavored gummies that contain botanical extracts to help consumers manage stress, provide mood support, and enhance cognitive performance.

By Type of Indication / Usage Case:

This segment of the market accounted for approximately 36%. Growing levels of global mental stress and increasing levels of lifestyle burnout are the main drivers of this segment. The main products in this segment are herbal calming agents, including ashwagandha, chamomile, valerian root and passionflower, which support consumers dealing with emotional instability and daily stress. There is a tremendous amount of clinical evidence supporting the anxiolytic properties of these botanicals, which has bolstered the growth of this segment.

This segment is projected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing interest in brain health, productivity and memory enhancement. Growing numbers of students, working professionals and seniors are beginning to adopt nootropic botanicals such as ginkgo biloba, bacopa, lion's mane mushroom and rosemary extract. The increase in demand for nootropics is associated with the pressures of long hours of work, high levels of digital overload and growing concern about the potential for age-related cognitive decline.

By Distribution Channel:

Consumers trust businesses, and go into business locations to buy herbal supplements directly. Pharmacies, health stores and grocery stores remain the most significant outlets for herbal supplements. In-store consultation services, a wide selection of certified brands and loyalty programs all support the growth of this segment. Many retailers are offering exclusive promotional and bundle offers to induce repeat purchases.

The direct to consumer and brand website channel is projected to grow at the fastest rate within the category as a result of the convenience of digital purchasing and the ability to offer personalised wellness recommendations. Many herbal supplement brands are using AI-based quizzes, tele-nutrition consultations and subscription models to increase customer engagement. This type of platform allows brands to share information on their products' ingredients, educate their customers about their product benefits and develop a deeper relationship between the brand and the consumer.

By end-user/buyer:

General consumers account for the greatest percentage of the overall market herbal supplements to improve mental health. The increased use of herbal supplements by general consumers can be attributed to their rising level of awareness, access to such products, and interest in holistic approaches to health care. General consumers are using an increasing number of plant-based products as a method of addressing daily issues such as stress, lack of sleep, and mild cognitive impairment, and through the encouragement and support of wellness communities on social networks, fitness influencers, and mental health advocates, they are becoming increasingly motivated to use these products.

Clinically referred patients who receive treatment through integrative medicine practitioners is the fastest growing segment of this market. The projected growth of this segment is directly related to the gradual acceptance by healthcare practitioners of the use of herbal products to treat patients with stress, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and mild cognitive issues. The number of integrative medicine practitioners, including functional medicine practitioners and naturopaths, is increasing, and are therefore likely to refer their clients to use herbal supplements to treat their conditions. These patients are seeking treatment options to avoid the adverse side effects associated with traditional prescription medicines, and are also using herbal products with the guidance of a health care provider.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 Nature’s Way introduced a clinically tested Ginkgo+Brain Clarity capsule line formulated for focus and memory support. The product release strengthens the brand’s nootropic portfolio.

Top Players in the Herbal Supplement for Mental Health Market:

Himalaya Wellness Company

Swisse Wellness

Solgar

Jarrow Formulas

New Nordic

MegaFood

Pukka Herbs

Nature’s Bounty

A.Vogel

Sabinsa

Indena

Euromed

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product/Ingredient

Adaptogens & Stress-Support (Ashwagandha, Rhodiola, Holy Basil)

Mood-focused Botanicals (St. John’s Wort, Saffron)

Sleep & Relaxation Botanicals (Valerian, Chamomile, Lemon Balm)

Cognitive/Focus Botanicals (Ginkgo, Bacopa, Panax Ginseng)

Herbal Combinations & Proprietary Blends

Other/Emerging Botanicals

By Formulation/Format

Capsules & Tablets

Gummies & Chewables

Tinctures & Liquid Extracts

Teas/Infusions

RTD Beverages & Functional Shots

Powders/Sachets

By Indication/Use Case

Stress & Anxiety Support

Mood/Depressive Symptom Support

Sleep Quality/Insomnia Support

Cognitive Support/Focus & Memory

Adjuncts for Clinical Care/Post-treatment Recovery



By Distribution Channel

Brick-and-Mortar Retail

Direct-to-Consumer/Brand Websites

E-commerce Marketplaces

Clinics & Integrative Practitioners

Workplace/Employer Wellness Programs



By End-User

General Consumers (Self-Care/Wellness)

Clinically-referred/Integrative Medicine Patients

Adults with Subclinical Symptoms/Early-stage Support

Elderly/Cognitive-decline Prevention Cohorts

Younger Adults/Students



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

