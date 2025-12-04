BBQ Kitchen Pros Announces Seasonal Sale to Heat Up The Holiday

Smithtown, New York, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Kitchen Pros, is a leading one-stop shop for outdoor cooking, design advice, and real customer support, is excited to announce the launch of its seasonal sale, offering discounts on top brands and BBQ equipment, including Blaze refrigerators and pizza ovens, Alfresco grills, and American Made Grills complete grilling kits.



“Discover the top BBQ brands that bring quality, innovation, and performance to your outdoor cooking experience,” said owner of BBQ Kitchen Pros, Matt Jackson. “From premium grills and pizza ovens to essential accessories, BBQ Kitchen Pros has curated a collection of trusted names to upgrade your backyard setup.”



Founded by Matt Jackson, who leverages over two decades of experience in the field, BBQ Kitchen Pros has grown into a trusted name backed by family values, real-world knowledge, and a relentless commitment to helping customers enjoy the outdoors on their own terms.



Understanding that many homeowners need not just quality products but also someone to guide them through the process, BBQ Kitchen Pros delivers expert advice, curated collections, and one-on-one support to help families bring their dream spaces to life.



Some of the benefits of choosing BBQ Kitchen Pros include:

No pushy sales — just honest guidance

Products selected for performance and durability

Real-time support by phone, email, or chat

Price Match Promise

No Sales Tax (except in NY)

Fast, Free Shipping (on orders $99+ in the continental U.S.)

Whether a seasoned griller or just starting out, BBQ Kitchen Pros offers an extensive range of products from industry-leading brands, delivering unmatched durability and style for every BBQ lover. Some of the products featured on BBQ Kitchen Pros include:



Grills: including gas, pellet, charcoal, and electric

Outdoor Kitchens: including refrigerators, side burners, storage, and bar centers

Outdoor Pizza Ovens: including freestanding, countertop, built-in, and accessories

Outdoor Kitchen Islands: including finished and unfinished



“Our mission is simple: to help you create the outdoor kitchen of your dreams — without the stress, confusion, or sales pressure. Whether you’re upgrading your grill or building a full outdoor setup, we’re here to guide you like a friend who knows what works,” added Mr Johnson.



BBQ Kitchen Pros encourages homeowners to visit its website to explore its seasonal sale today by visiting its website at https://www.bbqkitchenpros.com/.



About BBQ Kitchen Pros



Founded by Matt Jackson with over two decades of experience in the field, BBQ Kitchen Pros has become renowned for its family values, real-world knowledge, and a relentless commitment to helping customers enjoy the outdoors on their own terms. With partnerships with the top industry brands and range of high-quality grills, outdoor kitchens, outdoor refrigerators, and grill accessories, BBQ Kitchen Pros is a leading one-stop shop for outdoor cooking, design advice, and real customer support.



More Information



To learn more about BBQ Kitchen Pros and its seasonal sale, please visit www.bbqkitchenpros.com/.



