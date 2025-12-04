Skycorp Solar Group Limited Announces $2 Million Share Repurchase Programme

Ningbo, China, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skycorp Solar Group Limited (Nasdaq: PN) (the “Company”), a solar PV product provider engaged in the manufacture and sale of solar cables and solar connectors, today announced its board of directors has approved the adoption of a Share Repurchase Programme (the “Programme”), under which the Company plans to repurchase its ordinary shares for a maximum total consideration of up to US$2,000,000. The purpose of the Programme is to optimize the Company’s capital structure, enhance earnings per share, and create long-term value for shareholders.

To date, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 60,000 shares for a total consideration of US$51,972. The Programme has been and will continue to be funded from the Company’s own resources.

The Company will provide periodic updates on the progress of the Programme via press releases. It may be adjusted, suspended, or terminated at the Company’s discretion, subject to applicable regulations and disclosure requirements.

"The Programme demonstrates our confidence in Skycorp Solar’s intrinsic value, the resilience of our business model, and our long-term growth opportunities," stated Mr. Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Through the earlier acquisition of Cesun Power Co. Ltd., we have been transforming from a pure solar manufacturer and distributor into an integrated solar enterprise encompassing power project investment and development, AI-powered digital energy management, and manufacturing. We believe that as AI-driven innovation in renewable energy accelerates alongside the global energy transition, supported by our strong balance sheet and ample liquidity, we will be well-positioned to better integrate technology, application scenarios, and capital. This will enable us to capture attractive organic growth initiatives as well as disciplined strategic opportunities."

The Programme has been executed subject to applicable laws and regulations as well as prevailing market conditions. It will continue to be carried out in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules. Repurchase volumes, pricing, and timing will depend on market conditions, including share price and liquidity, as well as the Company’s capital allocation priorities. All transactions undertaken will be disclosed in accordance with applicable reporting requirements.

About Skycorp Solar Group Limited

Skycorp Solar Group Limited is a solar photovoltaic (PV) product provider focused on manufacturing and selling solar cables and connectors. Our operations are managed through our subsidiaries, including Ningbo Skycorp Solar Co., Ltd., in China.

The Company’s mission is to become a green energy solutions provider by utilizing solar power and delivering eco-friendly solar PV products. By leveraging the Company’s expertise in solar technologies and relationships with worldwide clients, it aims to expand offerings of solar PV products and energy solutions for enterprise customers. For more information, please visit: https://ir.skycorp.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

