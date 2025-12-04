Nuwellis Continues Clinician-Driven Growth in Pediatric Care with a Leading Hospital in the Northeast U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardio-renal conditions, announced today that a leading Northeastern U.S. children’s hospital has initiated an Aquadex Ultrafiltration Program. Pediatric nephrology and cardiology teams across the country continue to seek out the therapy for its minimal extracorporeal volume requirement and reliability in managing fluid-sensitive patients, driving steady growth in Nuwellis’ expanding pediatric market.

Aquadex adoption continues to accelerate in high-acuity pediatric settings nationwide. Children’s hospitals are integrating the therapy into care pathways for complex cardiac, cardio-renal, and critical care cases as teams look for controlled, predictable approaches to fluid management. This broader institutional uptake highlights both the clinical value physicians see in Aquadex and the strategic importance of the pediatric market within Nuwellis’ long-term growth plan.

“Our growth in pediatrics is being led by the clinicians themselves,” said John Erb, CEO of Nuwellis. “Pediatric nephrology and cardiology teams are seeking out Aquadex because it gives them a level of control and safety they haven’t had with traditional approaches. Their adoption of the therapy is also creating a meaningful and expanding pillar of growth for our business.”

With the addition of this new key customer, Aquadex is now utilized across a growing number of leading children’s hospitals nationwide. The consistent expansion across regions and specialties demonstrates how Aquadex is becoming a trusted solution in modern pediatric fluid-management strategies.

“Pediatric clinicians come to Nuwellis seeking a reliable solution for precise fluid volume management,” said Kelsey Newell, Senior Director, Medical Affairs. “The real-time hematocrit monitoring built into Aquadex allows teams to directly assess patient tolerance during fluid removal, which is essential in critical care. That level of visibility is what makes Aquadex stand apart in supporting fragile pediatric disease states.”

Nuwellis remains committed to supporting pediatric specialists and hospital systems as Aquadex becomes more widely used in complex care environments across the country.

For more information, visit www.nuwellis.com.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit www.nuwellis.com or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System

The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

ir@nuwellis.com

Media Contact:

Leah McMullen

Director of Communications

Leah.mcmullen@nuwellis.com