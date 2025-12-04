Bitpanda Expands into APAC to Accelerate Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets Across the Region

Bitpanda’s B2B Business “Bitpanda Technology Solutions” launches in APAC following its successful expansion in LATAM, building on its strong leadership in Europe and the UAE

The company has appointed Jessica Wu to lead the region

Singapore, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS) , the global leader in digital asset solutions, announced the appointment of Jessica Wu to lead the expansion into the Asia-Pacific region as part of its global growth strategy. Following strong momentum in Europe and UAE, and after a successful rollout in LATAM earlier this year, BTS is entering APAC to meet rising institutional demand for trusted, regulated digital-asset infrastructure.

“APAC represents a pivotal next step in our global growth,” said Nadeem Ladki, Global Head of Bitpanda Technology Solutions. “Jessica’s leadership will help us deliver the same trusted, compliant infrastructure that’s driving our success in Europe, the UAE, and LATAM.”

Jessica Wu , who has led digital-asset initiatives across Asia, Europe, and the U.S., will spearhead this expansion as Head of APAC. In her new role, Jessica will drive regional strategy, forge new partnerships, and support the growing institutional adoption of tokenized assets and embedded digital infrastructure across the APAC region.

Wu’s appointment reflects BTS long-term strategic commitment to APAC, one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for digital innovation. Under her guidance, Bitpanda Technology Solutions will work closely with the region’s financial ecosystem to bring scalable, compliant, and institution-ready digital-finance infrastructure to market.

“APAC is one of the most dynamic markets for digital-asset innovation,” said Jessica Wu, Head of APAC at Bitpanda Technology Solutions. “Our goal is to empower institutions with the technology and regulatory confidence they need to scale safely and effectively.”

Jessica has built her career at the intersection of traditional finance and digital innovation, working across Asia, Europe and the U.S.. She has led cross-border digital-asset initiatives, strategic partnerships and market-expansion efforts for major financial institutions and high-growth fintechs. Her experience gives her a global perspective on how institutions can adopt next-generation finance without disrupting the foundations of trust, compliance, and operational resilience that their customers rely on.

At Bitpanda Technology Solutions, her focus will be on helping APAC institutions integrate digital-finance capabilities into their existing infrastructure, while enabling them to innovate with trust, interoperability, and compliance at the core.

BTS already works with tier-one financial institutions in Europe, MENA and LATAM providing a modular, regulatory-first digital asset investment infrastructure. Its globally compliant framework, including MiCA (EU), FCA (UK), and VARA (Dubai), enables partners like N26, RAKBANK, LBBW, Raiffeisenlandesbank and Onda Finance to integrate digital-asset services for their clients on the most regulated and compliant way.

In APAC, Bitpanda Technology Solutions will support banks, brokers, and fintechs as they integrate next-generation financial capabilities, bridging traditional finance with the future of digital assets across the region.

ENDS

About Bitpanda Technology Solutions

Bitpanda Technology Solutions (BTS) is the B2B infrastructure arm of Bitpanda, enabling banks, fintechs, brokers and financial institutions to embed regulated digital‑asset services at scale. Trusted by Europe’s most innovative financial institutions and backed by modular, globally compliant credentials, including MiCAR, FCA (UK), and VARA (Dubai) licensing, BTS provides long term growth institutional-grade infrastructure that prioritises compliance, transparency, and scalability, helping institutions bridge traditional finance with the digital economy.

https://www.bitpanda.com/en/tech

Disclaimer

This press release is distributed for informational purposes, and it is not to be construed as an offer or recommendation. It does not constitute and cannot replace investment advice.

Furthermore no representation or warranty, either expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of this article or opinions contained herein.

Investing in crypto assets carries risks, and may not be suitable for all investors. Make sure to conduct your own research before making any investment.