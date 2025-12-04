Inseego to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Monday, December 8, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), a global leader in 5G mobile broadband and 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Monday, December 8, 2025, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of its Nasdaq listing. The ceremony will take place at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square and will feature CEO Juho Sarvikas, members of the Company’s Board of Directors, and its leadership team.

Since first listing on Nasdaq in 2000, Inseego has grown into a trusted provider of secure, high-performance wireless connectivity solutions for enterprises, government agencies, and service provider partners worldwide. Today, the Company continues to build on its legacy of innovation as it advances next-generation 5G, enterprise wireless broadband, and cloud-managed connectivity platforms.

“We are honored to celebrate 25 years as a Nasdaq-listed company,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “From our earliest days, Inseego has been driven by a bold ambition: to change the way the world connects. Over the past quarter century, our teams have delivered breakthrough after breakthrough, from inventing the MiFi hotspot to leading the evolution of secure, high-performance 5G for business. This milestone reflects the dedication of our people, the trust of our customers and partners, and the support of our shareholders as we continue defining the next generation of wireless broadband. We are proud of our journey and even more excited about the opportunities ahead.”

The Closing Bell ceremony will be broadcast live beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET, with the bell scheduled to ring at 4:00 p.m. ET, and streamed across Nasdaq's official channels. To view the live broadcast, visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp (Nasdaq: INSG) is a leading provider of cloud-managed, wireless broadband connectivity solutions. Inseego’s comprehensive hardware portfolio, combined with its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for device, network, and subscriber management, enables seamless business connectivity and simplifies subscription management, wireless deployments, and network operations for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), IoT, and mobile networking. As an early pioneer in mobile broadband and a leading innovator in 5G for business, Inseego has delivered over 10 generations of solutions that provide unmatched speed, security, and reliability for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. For more information about Inseego, visit www.inseego.com.

