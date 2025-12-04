Perma-Fix and Enforcer One Announce Joint Distribution Agreement to Deliver End-to-End PFAS Foam Transition Solutions

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced a joint distribution agreement with Enforcer One, LLC (“Enforcer One”), a U.S.-based manufacturer of FIREBULL® fluorine-free firefighting agents and Enforcer® brand compressed air foam systems (CAFS).

The collaboration is designed to provide fire departments, industrial facilities, airports, defense organizations, and other high-risk sites with a complete, end-to-end solution for retiring legacy Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS)-based aqueous film forming foams (AFFF) and replacing them with next-generation fluorine-free foams—covering both the destruction of legacy PFAS-contaminated firefighting foam stocks and the sale of PFAS-free replacement foam concentrates and equipment.

Perma-Fix will offer Enforcer One’s FIREBULL® fluorine-free foams and Enforcer CAFS equipment to customers who manage PFAS-impacted sites and are preparing to replace AFFF inventories. In turn, Enforcer One will promote Perma-Fix’s Perma-FAS™ PFAS destruction technology as a preferred treatment option for customers requiring compliant, long-term destruction of legacy PFAS stockpiles.

“Across our municipal, industrial, agriculture, and specialty customers, demand for safe and practical ways to get out of PFAS-based foams is enormous,” said Ron Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Enforcer One and developer of the Enforcer CAFS and FIREBULL® fluorine-free product lines. “By partnering with Perma-Fix, we can now pair our FIREBULL® fluorine-free foams and Enforcer® compressed air foam systems with a destruction solution that actually breaks down PFAS rather than simply shifting the liability to landfills or incinerators. Perma-Fix’s Perma-FAS™ technology has demonstrated high levels of PFAS destruction at commercial scale and stands apart from traditional approaches that either store or burn these chemicals. Together, we can help customers retire their legacy foam, reduce long-term risk, and move to cleaner, high-performance firefighting agents.”

Enforcer One’s FIREBULL® product family includes fluorine-free Class A, A/B and specialty foam concentrates, including UL-listed formulations and climate-control blends, as well as training foams, aerosol extinguishers and related agents designed to provide strong firefighting performance without added fluorinated surfactants. FIREBULL® products are formulated to support a seamless transition from AFFF while helping customers improve their environmental profile. Enforcer CAFS equipment ranges from small portable units to larger skid-mounted systems that can produce many times their water volume in finished foam, providing highly portable, efficient firefighting options for departments and industries with limited water access or specialized hazards.

“FIREBULL® and Enforcer systems are exactly the kind of next-generation firefighting technologies our customers are asking for—high performance, fluorine-free, and engineered to reduce environmental impact,” said Mark Duff, President and CEO of Perma-Fix. “By teaming with Enforcer One, we can now offer a true cradle-to-grave solution for PFAS foam: collect and destroy legacy AFFF with our Perma-FAS™ process, and replace it with proven fluorine-free foam and advanced delivery systems. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide sustainable, practical solutions for PFAS contamination while helping fire services and industrial operators meet tightening regulatory and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) expectations. It also represents a major step forward in our broader PFAS strategy and commercial growth objectives, reinforcing Perma-Fix’s position as the industry leader in non-incineration PFAS destruction.”

“We are seeing exceptional performance from our Perma-FAS™ technology in full-scale commercial operations,” added Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Founder and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Perma-Fix. “Our first destruction unit remains fully booked into the new year, treating high-concentration PFAS streams with consistently high destruction levels across multiple carbon-fluorine chain types. The ability to integrate our proven destruction capability with Enforcer One’s fluorine-free foam and CAFS solutions gives customers a technically sound, end-to-end transition path—one that improves environmental outcomes without compromising firefighting performance.”

Perma-Fix’s proprietary Perma-FAS™ technology is a patent-pending, non-incineration PFAS destruction process that operates in a closed system under relatively mild conditions. The Company’s 1,000-gallon PFAS destruction reactor at its Florida facility has demonstrated high levels of PFAS destruction across multiple carbon-fluorine chain types, treating PFAS-contaminated waste, including AFFF and other high-concentration streams. This process offers cost and operational advantages over traditional options, such as incineration and supercritical water oxidation.

Enforcer One, established in 2011, brings decades of combined firefighting and metal fabrication experience to the design and manufacture of its Enforcer CAFS units and FIREBULL® fluorine-free firefighting agents. Its solutions are used worldwide by fire departments, industrial facilities, oil and gas operators, motorsports venues, mining and chemical companies, agriculture customers, airports, defense organizations, and other customers seeking efficient, portable, and environmentally responsible fire suppression tools.

Together, Perma-Fix and Enforcer One intend to support customers through every stage of the PFAS foam transition—assessment and planning, removal and destruction of legacy AFFF stocks, and deployment of replacement fluorine-free foams and equipment—helping reduce long-term environmental liabilities while maintaining or improving firefighting performance.

About Enforcer One, LLC

Enforcer One, LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced Enforcer® brand compressed air foam systems and FIREBULL® fluorine-free firefighting foam concentrates and wetting agents. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Georgia and South Carolina, Enforcer One combines extensive firefighting experience with specialized metal fabrication capabilities to deliver highly portable, high-energy compressed air foam systems and next-generation fluorine-free agents for municipal, industrial, agricultural, aviation, motorsports and other specialty applications.

For more information, please visit www.enforcerone.com.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S. Department of War (DOW), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOW, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plans to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Perma-Fix’s mission; and Perma-Fix’s PFAS strategy and commercial growth objectives. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; acceptance of our PFAS technology by the public; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract or terminates existing contracts; impact of federal budget, when adopted; Congress fails to provides funding for the DOD’s and DOW’s remediation projects; inability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; and the additional factors referred to under “Risk Factors” and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of our 2024 Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs for quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss- European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316