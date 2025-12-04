Renowned Immunologist and Urological Surgeon Dr. Marvin Hausman Featured in New Exousia Bio, Inc. Interview

Drawing on over 50 years of drug development experience, Dr. Hausman strengthens the Company’s mission to combat cancer and other serious diseases.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAMY, to become Exousia Bio, Inc. (OTCPINK: LMMY) (the “Company” or “Exo Bio”), operating as a leading U.S. biotechnology company focused on exosome-based cancer therapy, announced the release of a new interview with strategic consultant Dr. Marvin Hausman, an esteemed Immunologist and Board-Certified Urological Surgeon. With more than five decades of experience in drug research and development, Dr. Hausman has contributed to groundbreaking work at leading pharmaceutical organizations including Bristol-Myers International, Mead-Johnson Pharmaceutical Co., E.R. Squibb, and Medco Research (now part of Pfizer). His insights bring unparalleled expertise to the Company’s strategic initiatives and underscore its commitment to advancing innovation in healthcare.





In the discussion, Hausman highlighted his career and where he hopes to take Exousia Bio, "I have been privileged to play a role in successfully obtaining six NDAs for major pharmaceutical companies. At Medco, one of the drugs we developed was Wellbutrin, which has become one of the world’s leading antidepressants. What I truly value is the ability to bridge medicine and business, and my goal is to leave a lasting legacy in the fight against cancer, the field where my work first began.”

In terms of where he thinks Exo Bio can thrive, he stated, "Exosomes represent the future of healthcare. As the smallest extracellular vesicles, they serve as the body’s communication system - carrying mRNA, proteins, and amino acids between cells, whether cancerous or healthy. I am fascinated by their potential and aspire to leave a legacy in healthcare with Exousia Bio by advancing the use of exosomes in treating devastating cancers such as glioblastoma, and in pioneering approaches like those recently announced for small cell lung cancer."

For the full interview, please visit: https://youtu.be/XnfMHqBwBoI

About LAMY (to become) Exousia Bio, Inc.

Exousia Bio, Inc., a leader in exosome-based biotechnology, develops and manufactures mammalian and plant-derived exosomes using proprietary technologies for nucleic acid loading and targeted delivery to tissues and cells. The platform enables the custom production of exosomes with enhanced genetic functionality, capable of selectively targeting specific cells to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs. These engineered exosomes have demonstrated the potential to target cancer stem cells, the primary drivers of recurrence and metastasis in various cancers, including glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer. The same platform technology also holds promise for treating a broad spectrum of viral infections.

