Windfall Bio commissions Houston demonstration plant in breakthrough methane-to-value technology milestone

SANMATEO, Calif. and HOUSTON, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windfall Bio, a leader in methane-to-value solutions, today announced the opening of its commercial-scale demonstration facility in Houston, Texas. The demo plant showcases the company’s modular bioreactor platform technology, which contains natural microbes known as mems to transform waste and dilute methane streams into high-value organic fertilizer.

Located in Houston, the ~5,000 square foot facility serves as a real-world showcase of Windfall’s modular bioreactor system and enables visitors and customers to observe engineering feasibility, operations monitoring, and value capture in a continuous commercial environment.

The system uses naturally occurring microbes, known as mems, to consume waste methane and convert it into biomass. That biomass is processed into Windfall’s branded organic fertilizer, called FOUNDATION, for the customer’s own use or to be sold in the market as a new revenue stream.

The plant is designed to handle blends of methane feedstocks, including oil & gas flares, coal bed methane, landfill gas, and biogas.

Equipped with Windfall’s proprietary software and operations platform, the facility enables remote monitoring, AI-driven insights, and real-time performance feedback.

“There’s no better way to understand the impact of a transformative technology than to see it in action,” said Josh Silverman, co-founder and CEO of Windfall Bio. “With our commercial-scale demonstration plant now fully operational, we’re inviting partners and customers to experience first-hand how Windfall’s platform turns waste methane into value — reliably, cost-effectively, and at scale.”

Windfall’s new facility in Houston marks a $5 million investment in the expansion of its operations and in the development of a highly skilled local workforce in one of the nation’s fastest-growing biotech hubs. Driving economic growth and innovation in the region, the facility has generated 10 new FTEs across engineering and manufacturing and will create additional high-quality jobs as production scales.

In addition to the demo plant, Windfall has active and planned large-scale commercial deployments across various sectors, including dairy farms, landfill and wastewater treatment facilities, and oil and gas sites. For more information on Windfall or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.windfall.bio.

About Windfall Bio

Windfall Bio captures and transforms waste methane into value. The company’s nature-based solution harnesses natural microbes known as mems to convert methane from any source and of any concentration into valuable outputs, such as high-value organic fertilizer and improved air and soil quality. This approach allows methane-intensive industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, and waste management to operate more efficiently while improving their profitability and environmental impact.



Founded in 2022 and based in San Mateo, CA, Windfall is venture-backed by top-tier firms including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, B37 Ventures, Baruch Future Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Cavallo Ventures, Global Brain (through its Norinchukin Innovation Fund L.P.), Incite Ventures, MCJ Collective, Mayfield, Positive Ventures, Prelude Ventures, and UNTITLED (a fund backed by the Tetra Laval family). To learn more about how Windfall is transforming methane from a costly liability into a powerful tool for efficiency and profitability, visit www.windfall.bio.



