Stantec awarded second phase of European Commission’s Global Technical Assistance Facility for Sustainable Energy

Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering, has been awarded the second phase of the European Commission’s Global Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) for Sustainable Energy. The €27.7 million (C$45.4 million) new assignment builds on the firm’s successful management of the previous initiative—Sustainable Energy for All—as well as the first phase of the Global TAF. For more than 15 years, Stantec has been a key partner in advancing the European Union’s external energy and climate objectives. Stantec’s contract for the second phase of the Global TAF will run until October 2028.

Accelerating the global energy transition

The Global TAF for Sustainable Energy is the European Commission’s flagship and largest initiative to support EU partner countries in scaling up sustainable energy access and accelerating the global energy transition. Through this program, Stantec will continue to provide technical assistance, policy and regulatory support, investment planning, and capacity building across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia and the Pacific, the Middle East, and the EU’s Eastern Neighborhood.

“This contract is one of the largest of its kind awarded by the EU and reflects the trust placed in our team’s ability to deliver complex, multi-country energy programs with agility and excellence,” said Cath Schefer, chief operating officer, Global at Stantec. “We are proud to support the EU’s vision for a just and sustainable energy transition, and we are committed to helping partner countries create enabling environments for investment and to deliver real impact on the ground.”

Engaging a global network

The second phase of the Global TAF for Sustainable Energy will expand its scope to include enhanced support for energy sector reforms, governance, and strategic partnerships. Stantec will also lead knowledge management, training, and visibility activities to allow lessons learned to be shared across regions and institutions.

Stantec’s team in Belgium will coordinate the program’s operations, drawing on a global network of specialists and leveraging its extensive experience in energy, climate, and infrastructure development. The firm’s integrated approach supports technical solutions that are tailored to local contexts while aligned with international best practices.

Learn more information about the Global Technical Assistance Facility for Sustainable Energy.

