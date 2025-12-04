Propanc Biopharma Investigates “Mesenchymal Drift” to Reverse Chronic Diseases Defined by Altos Labs

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for chronic diseases such as recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced plans to investigate the phenomenon of “mesenchymal drift”—an emerging area of research that may help unlock the mechanisms behind the reversal of chronic diseases. The concept, advanced by leaders in the field including Altos Labs, Inc., aligns with Propanc’s expanding research efforts into how its lead product candidate, PRP, may influence the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and related pathways central not only to cancer progression but also other chronic diseases. Fibrosis, a major cause of age-related organ failure, represents one such application. Propanc recently filed a patent application describing a PRP-based treatment method for fibrotic disease.

The epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) is a fundamental biological process in which epithelial cells lose their structural characteristics and acquire migratory, mesenchymal properties. However, excessive or uncontrolled mesenchymal activity can contribute to tumor growth or organ dysfunction, including fibrosis.

“Our cells naturally become more mesenchymal over time, so PRP’s ability to potentially reverse this trend is of tremendous scientific interest,” said Dr. Julian Kenyon, Propanc’s Chief Scientific Officer. Professor Macarena Perán, Joint Lead Researcher from the University of Jaén in Granada, Spain, concurred, adding, “PRP is a strong candidate for chronic diseases such as cancer and fibrosis.”

Dr. Belén Toledo, Propanc Joint Researcher, elaborated: “As Macarena highlighted, EMT plays a central role in mesenchymal drift and fibroblast activation—key drivers of both tumor progression and fibrosis. Based on the evidence we’ve gathered, it would be highly valuable to investigate PRP’s effects with the goal of developing new rejuvenation strategies. Repurposing PRP for a range of chronic diseases like fibrosis, grounded in the pathways we are observing, opens an exciting scientific direction that complements its anti-tumor potential. This research avenue positions us to advance the frontier of medicine.”

Propanc is currently preparing PRP—a combination of pancreatic proenzymes trypsinogen and chymotrypsinogen administered intravenously—for a Phase 1b First-In-Human study in patients with advanced solid tumors, scheduled to begin in 2026. The 12-month study will determine the maximum tolerated dose and will be followed by multiple Phase 2 proof-of-concept trials in indications selected by management. These trials “could enable us to reach true blockbuster status,” said Mr. James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our research continues to generate compelling evidence supporting PRP’s potential across multiple clinical applications.”

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company’s lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

More information: www.propanc.com

