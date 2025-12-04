Speke AI Announces Major Product Upgrades to Accelerate Clinical Efficiency and Expand Provider Access

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speke AI, a leading ambient clinical intelligence solution and part of the HealthChannels family of services, today announced a series of significant product enhancements designed to further streamline provider workflows and expand access for patients nationwide. These upgrades—now available at www.SpekeAI.com —include a deep integration with AthenaOne, a deep integration with eClinicalWorks, the launch of a fully featured Android mobile application, and a new subscription option for Speke AI Express, available directly to individual providers.

The enhancements reflect Speke AI’s commitment to helping clinicians reduce administrative burden, improve documentation accuracy, and unlock greater capacity for patient care.

Expanded EHR Integrations Fuel Greater Efficiency

Speke AI has completed robust, bi-directional integrations with two of the nation’s most widely used EHR platforms:

AthenaOne Integration: Providers using Athena Health’s flagship platform can now streamline documentation through native data synchronization, improved workflow compatibility, and enhanced note delivery directly into the EHR.





eClinicalWorks Integration: Speke AI’s integration with eClinicalWorks simplifies clinical note generation with capabilities to write directly into the EHR, reducing manual steps and aligning with practice-specific templates and workflows.

These integrations ensure that clinicians across diverse practice types can adopt Speke AI with minimal friction and immediate workflow impact.

New Android Mobile App Enables Mobility and Flexibility

Speke AI also announced the launch of its new Android mobile application, expanding access for the growing number of clinicians who rely on Android devices. The app delivers the platform’s full suite of ambient listening, automated documentation, and workflow support features, enabling providers to work seamlessly across settings and devices.

Speke Express Now Available Direct-to-Provider

In response to strong demand from individual clinicians seeking simple, rapid access to ambient documentation tools, Speke AI has introduced a new subscription option for Speke AI Express, the company’s streamlined, self-service version of its AI clinical assistant offering. Providers can now subscribe directly at www.SpekeAI.com /Express , gaining immediate access.

A Commitment to Provider-Centered Innovation

“These product advancements underscore Speke AI’s mission to empower clinicians with tools that meaningfully reduce administrative load and return time to patient care,” said Tony Andrulonis, CEO of HealthChannels. “By expanding our integrations, adding mobility through our Android app, and making Speke AI Express widely accessible, we are meeting providers where they are—and reinforcing our commitment to delivering technology that truly supports care teams.”

Speke AI continues to see rapid adoption across ambulatory practices, health systems, and provider groups. The latest upgrades further solidify the platform as a leading ambient clinical intelligence solution for organizations seeking measurable improvements in efficiency, throughput, and documentation quality.

About Speke AI:

Speke AI, part of the HealthChannels family of solutions, is an advanced ambient clinical intelligence platform that automates documentation and streamlines clinical workflows for physicians, advanced practice providers, and care teams. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with deep healthcare expertise, Speke AI reduces administrative burden, increases provider efficiency, and improves patient access. Learn more at www.SpekeAI.com .

About HealthChannels:

HealthChannels is a workforce solutions partner company and home to the brands of Enabli Health, ScribeAmerica, Speke AI, and HealthCareU, offering partnerships that empower healthcare providers at the point-of-care by leveraging a unique workforce, AI technology, and an embedded education platform to provide bespoke solutions for health systems, medical groups, and individual providers. HealthChannels delivers its innovative solutions to 15 of the top 20 health systems, according to US News and World Report, and more than 600 partners and over 2,500 sites of care.