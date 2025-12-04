Tryg nominates Steffen Kragh as new Chair of the Supervisory Board

Chair of the Supervisory Board, Jukka Pertola, will not seek reelection at the coming Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S in March 2026. Deputy Chair, Steffen Kragh, is nominated as new Chair of the Supervisory Board, and Board member Benedicte Bakke Agerup is nominated as new Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board.

After nine years on Tryg A/S’ Supervisory Board, the Chair, Jukka Pertola, has announced that he is not seeking reelection at the Annual General Meeting of Tryg A/S in March 2026. Jukka Pertola was elected to the Supervisory Board in 2017 and has since made a profound impact on the Group. In the same period, the Group has doubled its size measured on top and bottom line with multiple successful acquisitions contributing to ensure the Group’s unique position in Scandinavia. The Supervisory Board of Tryg also carried through a successful CEO transition in 2023.

”After almost a decade as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Tryg A/S, I am delighted to hand over the baton. I have been part of the Board through three strategy periods and have seen Tryg develop from being a primarily Danish insurance company to becoming a Scandinavian market leader delivering shareholder value through world-class insurance operations, creating safety for more than 6 million customers, and being an active voice in society.

Now, a little more than a year after the launch of the Group’s ambitious 2027 strategy, I can conclude that the strategy has had a particularly strong start and that Tryg is in a very strong place from both a managerial and financial point of view. As a result, the timing is right to hand over the baton to Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board, Steffen Kragh,” says Jukka Pertola.



With this change, the Supervisory Board of Tryg A/S nominates Steffen Kragh as new Chair of the Supervisory Board, while Benedicte Bakke Agerup, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2024, is nominated as Deputy Chair. The new chairmanship is fully supported by the Company’s major shareholder, TryghedsGruppen s.m.b.a., owning 49,2% of the shares in Tryg A/S.

Steffen Kragh has held the position as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Tryg A/S since 2023 and has in-depth knowledge of the Group through his tenure at the Supervisory Board and in the Group’s remuneration, nomination, accounting, and risk committees. In addition, he brings many years of experience as CEO of Egmont and as former Chairman of the Boards of Nykredit A/S and Lundbeck Fonden. With his solid commercial background and experience from both financial institutions and companies with foundational ownership, Steffen Kragh will ensure continuity and commercial momentum.



”I am incredibly happy to be nominated as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Tryg A/S. Tryg is a healthy and well-run insurance company, uniquely positioned in the Scandinavian insurance market. I look forward to further build on the solid foundation in close cooperation with the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board. Tryg stands strong both financially and commercially, and with a solid start to the 2027 strategy,” says Steffen Kragh.

Steffen Kragh and Benedicte Bakke Agerup will also take up the positions as Chair and Deputy Chair of the Supervisory Board, respectively, of Tryg Forsikring A/S.

The Supervisory Boards of Tryg A/S and Tryg Forsikring A/S also nominate Vibeke Krag as new member of the Supervisory Boards of both companies. Vibeke Krag started her career in insurance and was CEO of Codan Danmark from 2010-2015, and she thus brings unique insight into the insurance industry. Today she works as a professional non-executive board member with positions in ATP, Nykredit and the Danish Competition Council.

An overview of the Supervisory Board’s further nominees for the Board will be made available with the notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, which will be published no later than 4 March, 2026.

