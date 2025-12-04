Revenera Announces Piracy Response Capabilities to Help Software Producers Protect Revenue

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenera, producer of leading solutions that help technology companies build better products, accelerate time-to-value, and unlock new revenue opportunities, today announced the expansion of piracy response features in its software monetization platform. These features, along with upcoming enhancements, are designed to help high-value software producers protect revenue by combatting software piracy and deliberate overuse.

Piracy is a significant business challenge, costing software companies billions and exposing them to risk when applications are used illegally or in countries where use is not authorized.

As reported in Revenera’s Software Piracy and License Compliance 2026 Outlook, nearly 75% of survey respondents identified software piracy as a cause of revenue leakage, making it the most commonly reported source of lost income. Additionally, many software producers struggle to capture and use the data necessary to help minimize losses, with 30% revealing they collect telemetry data but fail to analyze it.

Revenera, a leader in both licensing and compliance, is uniquely positioned to help software producers close the loop – by detecting and responding to piracy, overuse, and misuse through programmatic workflows that aim to convert non-compliant users into paying customers, or strengthen compliance controls.

Revenera’s platform addresses piracy and overuse in connected and air-gapped environments, giving producers full control to detect tampering or overuse and automatically respond with alerts or functionality restrictions.

“Many organizations aspire to leverage usage telemetry for compliance and monetization, but struggle to operationalize those efforts,” said Nicole Segerer, General Manager at Revenera. “Revenera addresses licensing and compliance in a single, coordinated and integrated motion. At a time when profitability is in sharp focus and piracy is widespread, producers can recapture significant revenue by coordinating these processes, and treating infringement data as a pipeline of qualified leads to target.”

Purpose‑Built for Piracy Response

As software producers continue to monetize significant on-premises deployments as part of complex, hybrid monetization models, they face persistent risks from server and client cloning, binary tampering, and intentional overuse.

Revenera’s monetization platform is expanding to detect and respond to common piracy vectors, reducing time‑to‑action for compliance teams. Key benefits now available include:

Piracy or tamper-detection alerts flow directly into the Revenera Compliance Intelligence platform via the Piracy Notification Framework.

Prevention of cloning and spoofing by assigning a secure identifier that combines multiple machine fingerprints.

Improved tracking through capture of license server usage across combinations of physical, virtual and containerized environments.



Integrating these capabilities will allow producers to target unlicensed users who show clear demand for the product.

Once these users meet a certain threshold of unlicensed use, the application’s functionality can be downgraded or notifications to contact support can be triggered, which then open conversations around tamper and compliance risks.



Integrating Telemetry, Controls, and Safeguards

Revenera Compliance Intelligence has long focused on protecting client-side engineering applications. By integrating server-side telemetry and controls with existing client-side safeguards, these enhancements ensure superior protection – allowing software producers to identify license server cloning, address piracy and overuse, and recover lost revenue.

