Trends in Gusseted Pouches Market 2025-2035

Ottawa, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to researchers from Towards Packaging, the global gusseted pouches market, estimated at USD 4.61 billion in 2025, is forecast to expand to USD 6.58 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.62% over the forecast period.

The gusseted pouches market is remarkable due to their space-saving design, improved product visibility, and versatility over multiple industries such as food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

What is Meant by Gusseted Pouches?

Gusseted pouches are generally flexible packaging with extra material on either side or bottom, which expands to increase volume, enabling them to stand upright when filled as well as hold bulkier items. These pouches are mostly used for products such as coffee, snacks, and also pet food because of their high capacity, stability, and even ability to offer a large printable surface for branding.

Gusseted bags can now stand upright on shelves, offering excellent product visibility and even a large surface area for custom branding, along with high-quality graphics. These assist products stand out in a competitive market and even influence consumer purchasing decisions.

Private Industry Investments in Gusseted Pouches

Pritzker Private Capital's investment in ProAmpac Holdings LLC represents a commitment to growth in the flexible packaging market, enhancing ProAmpac's ability to offer a wide array of gusseted pouches and other customized solutions.

Apollo Global Management's acquisition of a majority stake in Coveris Holdings S.A. aimed to strengthen the company's position as a leading flexible packaging supplier in Europe, which includes the production of various gusseted formats.

Blackstone Group's investment in the packaging sector (specifically in various packaging companies over the years) demonstrates a broader private equity strategy to consolidate and grow market share in flexible packaging, which includes advanced pouch formats.

GenNx360 Capital Partners' acquisition of Nutra-Med Packaging and subsequent add-on acquisitions show a targeted private equity approach to invest in packaging firms, including those that offer flexible pouch packaging services for the pharmaceutical and nutrition industries.

The investment by various private equity firms in Amcor's flexible packaging business before its public listing helped to consolidate a major global player, which offers an extensive range of gusseted pouches as a core part of its product portfolio.



What are the Latest Trends in the Gusseted Pouches Market?

Growing Demand for Biodegradable



Consumers are more knowledgeable of the negative impacts of conventional plastics, like pollution and long decomposition times, as well are actively seeking sustainable options. Producers are creating gusseted pouches from plant-driven bioplastics and a few sustainable materials, which provide a viable option to conventional plastic packaging. Governments globally are implementing stricter laws, including bans on single-use plastics and incentives for using biodegradable and recyclable materials.

What Potentiates the Growth of the Gusseted Pouches Industry?

Booming E-Commerce Sector



E-commerce depends heavily on efficient shipping. Gusseted pouches are remarkably lighter and more flexible than conventional rigid packaging (such as boxes or cans), which decreases overall package weight and volume. Products shipped through e-commerce face various handling points and variable transit conditions. Gusseted pouches, usually made with multi-layer laminates and even robust seals, provide excellent barriers against air, moisture, UV light, and tampering, guaranteeing products arrive in pristine condition. Their sturdy construction makes them less prone to tearing or breaking, decreasing product loss and returns.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the Leader in the Gusseted Pouches Industry?

Asia Pacific leads the gusseted pouches market because of its large and growing population, which drives need from the food and beverage industry, and also the increased usage of pouches in other sectors such as healthcare and personal care. Densely populated countries such as China and India have a massive user base, leading to a high need for packaged, along with ready-to-eat foods, which are usually packaged in gusseted pouches. The design of gusseted bags permits easy stacking and even efficient use of space, making them practical for both storage as well as transportation, which is vital for supply chain efficiency in a large along complex market.

China Gusseted Pouches Market Trends

Key trends in China's market include the rapid expansion of e-commerce, increasing need for sustainable materials such as bioplastics and paper-based pouches, and technological advancements in design and barrier properties. Firms are integrating smart packaging technologies to improve consumer engagement, together with product information. There is a significant focus on developing pouches with enhanced barrier properties to prolong shelf life and improve product protection, often utilizing advanced materials and multilayer films.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of North America in the Gusseted Pouches Market?

North America's rise in the market is driven by strong consumer need for convenience, the growth of the e-commerce sector, and a rising focus on sustainable packaging solutions. Beyond food and beverages, these gusseted pouches are increasingly adopted over various sectors, including the rising pet food industry, pharmaceuticals, and personal care, because of their versatility and protective barrier properties.

U.S. Gusseted Pouches Market Trends

Key U.S. market trends for gusseted pouches include expansion driven by e-commerce and increased need for sustainable, eco-friendly options such as recyclable and compostable bags. Producers are incorporating anti-counterfeiting features to prevent product authenticity and guarantee consumer safety. Innovations in sealing technologies also assist in extending shelf life and reducing waste.

Canada Market Trends

Key trends in Canada's market include a strong focus on sustainability, with the need for recyclable and biodegradable materials boosted by government regulations and user preference. The market is also expanding because of the rise of e-commerce and food delivery services, which require lightweight, convenient, and durable packaging. The importance of advanced printing technologies is vital for brands to create attractive and even informative packaging that captures consumer attention.

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

Why did the Side Gusseted Pouches Segment Dominate the Gusseted Pouches Market in 2024?

Due to their ability to grow for extra capacity, creating a "block bottom" that offers excellent shelf stability, and even space efficiency for storage and transportation, along with a high product-to-package ratio. Side gusset pouches can utilize less material than rigid packaging, making them a more economical along less wasteful option.

Why did the Flat Bottom Gusseted Pouches Segment Considered the Fastest Growing in the Market During the Forecast Period?

Due to its combination of superior space efficiency, premium shelf appeal, and improved product protection. Its box-like structure provides excellent stability for standing upright, offers large, five-panel areas for branding and graphics, and permits for more efficient storage and shipping because of better stackability compared to conventional pouches. Unlike traditional pouches, flat-bottom bags are greatly stackable, enhancing efficiency for both retailers along distributors. They also have a greater internal volume without a major footprint, saving space in storage and on shelves.

Material Type Insights

Why did the Plastic Films Segment Dominate the Gusseted Pouches Market in 2024?

This is because of a combination of cost-effectiveness, durability, superior barrier properties, and versatility. Plastic films are lightweight, which decreases transportation costs, and their ability to prevent products from air, moisture, and UV light extends shelf life. Plastic pouches are strong, yet lightweight, thus making them resistant to damage while decreasing shipping and storage expenses.

Why was the Biodegradable / Compostable Materials Segment Considered the Fastest Growing in the Market During the Forecast Period?

This is due to increased environmental knowledge, strict government regulations on many single-use plastics, and thus, corporate sustainability initiatives. Firms are responding by accepting these materials to meet consumer needs and comply with laws, while technological advancements are also making compostable packaging more viable and even cost-effective. Innovations in material science have contributed to the development of more durable and also functional compostable materials, like PLA and PHA, which can thus match the performance of traditional plastics. This makes them a viable alternative for a broader range of products.

Printing Technology Insights

Why did the Rotogravure Segment Dominate the Gusseted Pouches Market in 2024?

This is due to its capability to print high-quality graphics for branding, its long-run production, efficiency in high-volume, and also its suitability for a broad range of packaging materials such as plastic films. Rotogravure printing provides exceptional print quality and consistency, which is vital for brands that require eye-catching designs on their packaging to attract users. Modern rotogravure presses are increasingly implementing automation, like AI-enabled registration systems, to assist address labor concerns and permit junior operators to run multicolor jobs at high speeds.

Why was the Digital Printing Segment Considered the Fastest Growing in the Market During the Forecast Period?

Due to its ability to allow customization, short-run production, and also rapid turnaround times, it is important for brands looking to meet consumer needs for personalized packaging. Digital processes remove the demand for expensive and time-consuming plate-making, permitting much faster production runs along with quick responses to market trends. This technology is more environmentally friendly as it eliminates the usage of films and chemicals in the pre-press phase and decreases waste from overproduction and obsolescence.

End-Use Industry Insights

Why did the Food & Beverage Segment Dominate the Gusseted Pouches Market in 2024?

This is because of a combination of high consumer need for packaged goods, the convenience and also efficiency of pouches, and specific features which benefit food products. These pouches are now ideal for preserving freshness, are easy to store and use, and have now become a popular choice for a broad variety of products such as coffee, snacks, and ready-to-eat meals.

Why did the Personal Care & Cosmetics Segment Considered the Fastest Growing in the Market During the Forecast Period?

This is due to consumer need for convenient, portable, along sustainable packaging. Pouches are ideal for liquids as well as semi-liquids such as shampoos and lotions, and the trend towards eco-friendly materials such as recyclable and compostable alternatives is driving significant growth. Firms are incorporating features such as tear notches, spouts, and resealable zippers to enhance usability and appeal to consumers. The high-quality printing also permits better branding and product differentiation.

Distribution Channel Insights

Why did the Manufacturers (B2B) Segment Dominate the Gusseted Pouches Market in 2024?

As producers and distributors buy in bulk for their own products, they push high-volume sales for logistics, packaging, and retail. Manufacturers provide customized pouches with unique designs, colors, and graphics to assist brands in differentiating themselves and even meet specific marketing needs. Gusseted pouches are used across a broad range of B2B sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, animal feed, and construction, creating a wide and consistent demand base.

Why did the E-Commerce (Direct-to-Consumer) Segment Considered the Fastest Growing in the Market During the Forecast Period?

Gusseted pouches provide a seamless and enjoyable unboxing experience, are thus easy to reseal for storage, and are even perceived as premium. Multi-layered pouches offer a strong barrier against oxygen, moisture, and other contaminants, guaranteeing product integrity during shipping. The growth of subscription-box services, which usually feature a variety of user goods, also increases the need for flexible and space-efficient packaging.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Gusseted Pouches Industry

In April 2024, IRX Green Technologies, a leading developer and producer of cannabis cultivation nutrients, growing media, as well as services, started its newest product: Ready to Use (RTU) Coco Grow Bags. Considered in one- and two-gallon sizes, these RTU bags include Rx Green's premium, buffered coco, engineered to support healthy cannabis plant growth from clone to harvest. This innovation assists in reducing time, labor, and even resources, ultimately lowering COGs and driving operational efficiency.



Top Companies in the Gusseted Pouches Products Market & Their Offerings:

Mondi Group offers a variety of gusseted bags and pouches, including high-performance, recyclable mono-material options like the re/cycle SpoutedPouch.

Huhtamaki Oyj provides a wide range of pre-made flexible gusseted bags, including high-barrier and recyclable options with enhanced branding space, suitable for products like coffee and detergents.

Sonoco Products Company provides versatile pre-made flexible pouch options, including stand-up and custom gusseted solutions, with various material structures engineered for product preservation and shelf appeal.

ProAmpac Holdings LLC specializes in high-performance PRO-POUCH® gusseted bags with extensive customization options, such as child-resistant closures and recycle-ready materials for diverse applications.

Coveris Holdings S.A. is a key player in the flexible packaging market, offering various gusseted solutions designed for applications like pet food and industrial use, focusing on performance and shelf presence.

Sealed Air Corporation participates in the flexible plastic pouches market, providing protective packaging solutions that can include gusseted formats as part of their broader portfolio.

Smurfit Kappa Group is listed among key players in the stand-up pouches market and offers gusseted designs as part of its extensive paper and board packaging solutions portfolio.

Constantia Flexibles Group provides flexible packaging solutions, including high-barrier gusseted pouches, for various markets like food and pharmaceuticals, focusing on both performance and sustainability.

Berry Global Inc. is a producer of engineered flexible packaging, including gusseted bags and pouches, that serve a wide array of consumer and industrial applications with customized material and design options.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Side Gusseted Pouches

Bottom Gusseted Pouches

Quad-Seal Gusseted Pouches

Flat Bottom Gusseted Pouches

Block Bottom Pouches

Others

By Material Type

Plastic Films

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyamide (PA) / Nylon

Paper

Aluminium Foil

Biodegradable / Compostable Materials

Multilayer Laminates



By Printing Technology

Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital Printing

Offset Printing

Screen Printing



By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pet Food

Industrial / Chemical

Agriculture

Others



By Distribution Channel

Manufacturers (B2B)

Retail (Offline / Supermarkets)

E-Commerce (Direct-to-Consumer)



By Region

North America : U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

: South America : Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

: Europe: Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific : China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

: MEA: GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



