Quebec City Real Estate Market: Sales Plateau in November Amid a Property Shortage

In November 2025, 875 residential transactions were completed in the Quebec City area, a drop of 4 per cent compared to November 2024. It is important to note, however, that last November had been exceptionally active. In fact, actual market performance has been remarkable, as November 2025 ranks as the fourth-best November in 25 years.

Plexes were the only category to grow, continuing their upward trend with a 19 per cent increase. The 92 recorded sales represent the second-best performance for this month in 25 years. In contrast, single-family home sales fell by 3 per cent, while condominium sales dropped by 13 per cent.

By geographic sector, 554 sales were completed in the Agglomeration of Quebec City, a decline of 6 per cent. The same trend was observed on the South Shore with 200 transactions, a 10 per cent decrease. Only the Northern Periphery defied this trend, posting a spectacular 27 per cent increase.

Active listings continued to dwindle, intensifying the scarcity of properties. Only 1,040 single-family homes were available (-24 per cent), 490 condominiums (-14 per cent) and 227 plexes (-13 per cent). After 22 consecutive months of decline, inventory is currently at only about one third of its ten-year average.

Market conditions remain extremely favourable to sellers, which is reflected in rising prices and rapid sales.

Properties sold in record time. On average, it took 27 days to sell a plex (-16), 26 days for a single-family home (-14) and 24 days for a condominium (-32).

For the third consecutive month, the median price of plexes jumped by more than 20 per cent, reaching +23 per cent in November ($552,000). Condominiums followed with +16 per cent ($320,000), while single-family homes rose by 13 per cent ($453,500).



Despite the slowdown observed in November, the Quebec City area remains one of the most dynamic markets in the province. “With a 6 per cent increase in residential sales between January and November, 2025 is shaping up to be the second-best year in the past 25 years. At the same time, the historically low supply is striking. These conditions reflect a year marked by an extremely competitive market,” notes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“Despite rising prices and the scarcity of properties, the Quebec City area retains a key advantage: after-tax family incomes are among the highest in the province. Mortgage payments account for 25 per cent of household budgets, which is well below the provincial average, as shown in our recent study on affordability. For that reason, buyers remain very active in the market,” explains Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Senior Economist.





