High Roller Strengthens Leadership Team, Appointing Carlo Scappaticci as Chief Marketing Officer and Frances Cong as Director of Marketing

Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Roller Technologies (“High Roller” and the “Company”) (NYSE: ROLR), operator of the award-winning, premium online casino brands High Roller, Fruta, and Kassuuu, today announced the promotion of Carlo Scappaticci to Chief Marketing Officer and hiring of Frances Cong as Director of Marketing, effective immediately.

“We’re thrilled to promote Carlo to our corporate leadership team in this highly impactful role,” commented Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer at High Roller. “Carlo brings a deep understanding of consumer behavior and offers a bold vision to strengthen our brand, accelerate growth, and elevate the customer experience across all markets. His proven track record of success in driving innovative, data-driven marketing programs brings our leadership team from strength to strength.”

High Roller has appointed Scappaticci to lead its marketing strategy, brand development, customer engagement, and growth initiatives as the company expands into new regulated markets.

“My focus is to deliver a user experience that is accessible, elegant, and premium,” commented Scappaticci. “With strong creative, smart segmentation, and data-driven personalization, I am confident we will continue to execute as we focus on growing market share across all our operating segments.”

Prior to joining High Roller as Managing Director, Canada, in Q2 2025, Scappaticci served as Vice President of Marketing at WynnBet, and as Vice President of Marketing at Pala Interactive, supporting its acquisition by Boyd Gaming in 2022. Scappaticci also served as CMO at Askott Entertainment, and as Marketing Director at DafaBet. Across his 20-plus-year iGaming career, he has scaled global teams, built growth frameworks, and developed partnership programs that improved customer experience.

High Roller has further strengthened its organization by appointing Frances Cong as Director of Marketing. Prior to joining High Roller, Cong served as CRM and Marketing Director at Boyd Interactive.

About High Roller Technologies, Inc.

High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller, Fruta, and Kassuuu, listed under the ticker ROLR on the NYSE. The Company delivers a cutting-edge real-money online casino platform that is intuitive and user-friendly. With a diverse portfolio of over 6,000 premium games from more than 90 leading game providers, High Roller Technologies serves a global customer base, offering an immersive and engaging gaming experience in the rapidly expanding multi-billion iGaming industry. The online casino features enhanced search engine optimization, machine learning, seamless direct API integrations, faster load times, and superior scalability.

As an award-winning operator, High Roller Technologies continues to redefine the future of online gaming through innovation, performance, and a commitment to excellence. For more information, please visit the High Roller Technologies, Inc. investor relations website, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.

