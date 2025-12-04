Thunder Expands Federal Practice With Two Senior Hires Focused on Modernizing Government Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder today announced the addition of Eric Ritz as Federal Strategy & Growth Lead and Kevin Lawson as Senior Federal Solution Strategist, further strengthening the company’s rapidly growing federal practice and expanding its ability to help agencies modernize operations with Salesforce, Amazon Connect, and digital labor – fast and responsibly.

The two bring decades of practitioner-level federal experience, each with a long history of delivering mission impact on low-code platforms. Their arrival reflects Thunder’s commitment to building a federal team grounded in real-world agency insight and proven delivery.

Eric Ritz: Federal Strategy & Growth

Ritz joins Thunder after more than 15 years at Accenture Federal Services, where he supported agencies including the United States Postal Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, and the Department of Homeland Security headquarters on technology modernization programs including some of the earliest Salesforce deployments in government.

Ritz will help shape Thunder’s federal go-to-market strategy, build trusted relationships with agency leaders, and guide mission-aligned solutions that accelerate modernization while minimizing risk and unnecessary customization.

“Eric brings that rare blend of federal know-how and hands-on Salesforce experience,” said Carter Wigell, CEO of Thunder. “He’s been in the trenches with agencies navigating legacy systems, emerging tech, and tight timelines. Having him here is a huge win for our customers.”

Kevin Lawson: Senior Federal Solution Strategist

Lawson brings more than 30 years of federal technology experience, including 23 years at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), where he launched TSA’s Salesforce Center of Excellence and led efforts to modernize and consolidate mission-critical applications.

He is known for his ability to translate mission challenges into scalable, low-code solutions that unlock the full value of the platform.

At Thunder, Lawson will take on a hybrid advisory and delivery role – designing federal-focused solutions and accelerators, strengthening partnerships with Salesforce and Amazon Web Services, and contributing to capture efforts across defense and civilian missions.

“Kevin is one of those people agencies immediately trust because he’s lived their reality,” said Maurine Fanguy, Head of Federal at Thunder. “He understands the pressure federal teams are under, and he knows how to use commercial platforms to cut through complexity and get results quickly.”

Building a Federal Practice Designed for Today’s Mandates

Thunder’s federal practice is purpose-built to help agencies put Salesforce, Amazon Connect, and digital labor to work fast and responsibly. With lean implementation teams, a low-code methodology that limits technical debt, and pre-built accelerators proven in commercial environments, Thunder helps agencies modernize operations in weeks or months – not years.

Thunder Federal is backed by Salesforce Ventures and offers elite-level, certified talent with decades of combined federal experience. The team’s background spans defense, homeland security, transportation, health, and public services – positioning Thunder to support a wide range of missions as its federal footprint grows.

