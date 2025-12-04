Fullstory holiday data shows mobile and web traffic is up amid sky-high frustration

ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fullstory , a leading behavioral data company, today released an analysis of consumer behavioral data showing that web traffic was +40% year-over-year on Cyber Monday (December 1). On Black Friday (November 28), web traffic was +53% year-over-year. Mobile traffic on Cyber Monday and Black Friday was also +98% and +127% year-over-year, respectively.

“Cyber Monday is a cornerstone of the holiday shopping season, and brands need to bring their A-game to win consumer attention,” said Adam Spisak, chief customer officer at Fullstory. “There’s still plenty of time to improve digital experiences and capture additional market share before the holiday season ends. Understanding user intent and sentiment is the first step.”

Fullstory’s 2025 Benchmark Report, released earlier this year, revealed that consumer frustration signals have increased significantly year-over-year on retailers’ digital platforms. The report adds key context to this year’s holiday data, with a demonstrable rise in error clicks, mobile bounce rates, rage clicks, and error exits across retail platforms:

Mobile error clicks are up 803% YoY

Mobile bounce rates are up 64% YoY

Rage clicks are up 56% YoY

Error exits are up 41% YoY

Scroll depth is down YoY





“With more year-over-year web and mobile sessions this holiday season, the spotlight is on brands to deliver a superior digital experience,” said Spisak. “There’s no disputing behavioral data; businesses should interpret these data points as action items. By understanding not just the what but the why of user interactions with websites and apps, organizations can improve loyalty, reduce churn, and increase conversion–this holiday season and beyond.”

To learn more about Fullstory, visit www.fullstory.com .

Methodology

For its Black Friday and Cyber Monday insights, Fullstory aggregated and anonymized activity in North America on Friday, November 28, and Monday, December 1, spanning millions of web sessions (both desktop and mobile).

The data in the 2025 Benchmark Report reflects aggregated and anonymized activity from January to December 2024, spanning 9.5 billion web sessions, 4.1 billion mobile sessions, and 945 billion individual events. It focuses on four key regions—North America, UK & Ireland, DACH, and Benelux—and highlights trends across five major industries: Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Finance, and Sports, Gambling & Entertainment.

About Fullstory

Fullstory is the leading behavioral data company that helps technology leaders make smarter, faster decisions by integrating rich behavioral signals into their analytics stack. Its patented technology captures every digital interaction and transforms it into high-fidelity, actionable insights at scale. With agentic AI, Fullstory empowers enterprises to anticipate the needs of both customers and employees, personalize experiences in real-time, streamline workflows, and drive meaningful business outcomes. From boosting efficiency and conversion to increasing loyalty and revenue, Fullstory turns digital behavior into a competitive advantage. Headquartered in Atlanta with teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Fullstory is trusted by the world’s most innovative organizations to transform behavioral data into business impact.