Mass Production Ignition Ceremony for Colorless Transparent Polyimide Thin Film Production Line of SAEM For Ostin Group

Chengdu, China , Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 20, 2025, Sichuan Aoniu（SAEM） New Materials Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jiangsu Ostin Technology Co., Ltd., successfully held the groundbreaking ignition ceremony for its Colorless Polyimide (CPI) project at its headquarters in Shuangliu District, Chengdu. Chairman Ling Tao, alongside the company’s core team and key partners, witnessed the commencement of production.

As a high-performance advanced material, CPI plays an irreplaceable role in aerospace, electronic information equipment, high-end manufacturing, and many other fields. More than 120 guests, including government representatives, leading domestic and international industry enterprises, customers, and suppliers, attended this significant milestone. The successful ceremony marks a critical breakthrough for Aoniu New （SAEM）Materials in advancing the localization and substitution of CPI materials in China.





Breaking the "bottleneck" challenge, bolstering China's self-reliance in new materials.

Polyimide (CPI) film, a core material in high-end flexible displays, foldable smartphones, aerospace, and defense, has long been monopolized by a handful of international giants. Aoniu New Materials' project will significantly enhance China's independent R&D and production capabilities in the CPI film sector. It aims to break through foreign technological barriers, fill the domestic gap in mass-producing high-performance polyimide film, and provide a stable, high-quality localized solution for downstream industries.





About Sichuan Aoniu New Materials（SAEM）

Sichuan Aoniu New Materials Co., Ltd. was established in 2022. It is an enterprise dedicated to the R&D, production, sales, and provision of application solutions for high-quality Colorless Polyimide (CPI), with Austin Group (Stock Code: OST) and Sichuan Aosite Electronic Materials Co., Ltd. as its principal investors.

Since its inception, the company has engaged in deep industry-academia-research collaboration with the Polymer College of Sichuan University, committed to the localization of CPI. By assembling an R&D team of domestic and international experts focused on comprehensive research and development in formulations, production processes, and application scenarios, and backed by an excellent R&D team and advanced production techniques, Aoniu is growing into one of China's leading manufacturers of CPI film. The company's main products include CPI solution and film.

This ignition and mass production ceremony signifies the rise of "Made-in-China" CPI and the accelerating pace of domestic substitution.

