Kepler Selected by Canadian Space Agency to Develop Next-Generation Earth Observation Concept Study

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kepler Communications today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop a concept study for Canada’s next-generation Earth observation satellite system. The award is part of the Government of Canada’s long-term investment to maintain sovereign access to critical satellite data and ensure continued leadership in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) capabilities.

Through this program, Kepler, along with two other Canadian companies, will receive $747,000 and have seven months to deliver a concept study defining the mission architecture, technical requirements, and key technologies needed to support the future of space-based radar for Canada. The work builds on the legacy of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM), which provides daily monitoring of Canada’s lands, waters, and northern regions and supports essential services from disaster response to Arctic navigation.

“Kepler is proud to support Canada’s commitment to maintaining sovereign satellite capabilities and ensuring reliable access to the data that supports critical services for Canadians,” said Mina Mitry, chief executive officer and co-founder of Kepler. “This award highlights the strength of Canada’s commercial space sector and the importance of continued innovation in Earth observation.”

The CSA’s investment ensures Canada remains at the forefront of space-based environmental monitoring, national security, and climate resilience. Kepler will leverage its growing expertise in space systems and its next-generation constellation roadmap to deliver a forward-looking concept aligned with national priorities.

This award follows Kepler’s announcement of the January 2026 launch of its next-generation optical constellation, marking a major milestone in the company’s mission to deliver resilient, high-capacity space infrastructure for government and commercial partners.

To learn more about Kepler, please visit https://kepler.space/

ABOUT KEPLER

Kepler Communications Inc. is a satellite telecommunications provider on a mission to deliver Internet connectivity to space. Kepler provides real-time, continuous service for space communications and was the first commercial company to announce the successful demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links (OISLs) on orbit. The company has since expanded its portfolio of industry-leading milestones, achieving successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations, further proving the versatility and resilience of its space-based network. The Kepler Network will initially service low Earth orbit (LEO) and plans to provide connectivity services to space missions in LEO, MEO, GEO, and beyond. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable communications for the future space economy.

