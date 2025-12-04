Boralex announces the appointment of Jean-Christophe Dall’Ava as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe

PARIS, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Christophe Dall’Ava as Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe. Succeeding Nicolas Wolff, he will be responsible for continuing the development of Boralex’s activities across Europe.

Jean-Christophe Dall’Ava brings nearly 20 years of experience in the renewable energy sector, both in France and internationally. He joined Boralex in 2014, dedicating his first four years to driving the Company’s growth through several mergers and acquisitions, before taking the lead of the development teams. In 2019, he created the commercialization department and shaped Boralex’s Europe strategy, positioning the company as a pioneer in the French power purchase agreements (PPA) market.

A board member of the Syndicat des Énergies Renouvelables (SER), Jean-Christophe combines deep industry expertise, a strong understanding of electricity markets, and a recognized ability to unite teams around common goals. He fully embodies the values that define Boralex: respect, communication, teamwork, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

“First, I want to thank Nicolas Wolff for the work accomplished over the past years and his commitment through it all. I am proud to take over today, driven by the ambition to continue implementing our 2030 Strategic Plan. Boralex has all the assets to succeed: a solid base of operating assets, a growing project pipeline, talented and dedicated teams I’ve had the privilege to work with for over a decade, and strong values guiding every decision we make. Together, we will keep innovating, creating value, and fulfilling our mission: delivering renewable, affordable energy for all,” said Jean-Christophe Dall’Ava, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Europe.

Read Jean-Christophe Dall’Ava’s full biography

“I extend my warmest congratulations to Jean-Christophe on his appointment. His deep knowledge of our business, his strategic vision, and his passion for our mission are invaluable assets for driving our growth. I am confident his unifying and people-focused leadership will ensure continuity while opening new opportunities for Boralex in Europe. Finally, I want to sincerely thank Nicolas Wolff for his dedication and the quality of his work over the years, which have significantly contributed to expanding our European operations,” said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

Aligned with Boralex’s strategy, Jean-Christophe Dall’Ava’s mandate will be to strengthen an integrated and diversified industrial model in Europe to deliver competitive renewable energy tailored to customer needs; reinforce Boralex’s leadership in France while building a sustainable growth platform in the United Kingdom; and continue developing a safe, inclusive, and responsible organization committed to a net-zero trajectory by 2050.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 35 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50%, reaching 3,303 MW as at September 30, 2025. Since then, the Corporation has commissioned a new wind farm with a capacity of 100 MW, bringing total installed capacity to 3,403 MW as of today. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Recognized as Best Corporate Citizen in Canada by Corporate Knights, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information

MEDIA – EUROPE Adrien Chambon

Responsible, Media Relations

Boralex Inc.

06 44 39 82 91

presse.france@boralex.com MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications

Boralex Inc.

438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Coline Desurmont

Director, Investor Relations

Boralex Inc.

+33 7 85 37 75 10

coline.desurmont@boralex.com

Source: Boralex inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25cd6edd-6ea6-44ad-b8f6-e234d096d9b9