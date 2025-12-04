Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Met or Exceeded All Guidance Metrics Provided

8% Year-Over-Year Increase in Consolidated Communities

Successfully Completed $900 Million Unsecured Debt Refinancing Extending Maturities Until 2031 and 2033

Operating Performance Reflects a $34 Million Expense from Refinancing and $19 Million in Land Charges

MATAWAN, N.J., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV), a leading national homebuilder, reported results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended October 31, 2025.

RESULTS FOR THE THREE-MONTHS AND FULL YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2025:

Total revenues were $817.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with $979.6 million in the same quarter of the prior year. For the year ended October 31, 2025, total revenues were $2.98 billion compared with $3.00 billion in fiscal 2024.





Domestic unconsolidated joint ventures ( 1) sale of homes revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 27.3% to $180.4 million (285 homes) compared with $141.7 million (235 homes) for the three months ended October 31, 2024. For fiscal 2025, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues increased 17.6% to $621.6 million (934 homes) compared with $528.6 million (803 homes) in the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024.





sale of homes revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 27.3% to $180.4 million (285 homes) compared with $141.7 million (235 homes) for the three months ended October 31, 2024. For fiscal 2025, domestic unconsolidated joint ventures sale of homes revenues increased 17.6% to $621.6 million (934 homes) compared with $528.6 million (803 homes) in the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024. Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 10.7% (with 2.5% attributable to land charges) for the three months ended October 31, 2025, compared with 18.0% during the fourth quarter a year ago (with only 0.9% attributable to land charges). In fiscal 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 12.7% compared with 18.7% in the prior fiscal year.





Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 16.3% during the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with 21.7% in last year’s fourth quarter. For the year ended October 31, 2025, homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 17.2% compared with 22.0% in the previous fiscal year.





Total SG&A was $91.5 million, or 11.2% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $87.7 million, or 9.0% of total revenues, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Total SG&A was $349.8 million, or 11.7% of total revenues, in fiscal 2025 compared with $342.2 million, or 11.4% of total revenues, in the previous fiscal year.





Total interest expense as a percentage of total revenues increased to 4.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with 3.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The year-over-year increase in interest expense is primarily related to a few large communities in planning. For the year ended October 31, 2025, total interest expense as a percentage of total revenues was 4.2% compared with 4.0% in the previous fiscal year.





The company incurred losses related to the early extinguishment of debt and land charges of $52.9 million, contributing to a loss before income taxes for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 of $4.1 million compared with income before income taxes of $117.9 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. For fiscal 2025, income before income taxes was $86.1 million compared with $317.1 million during the prior fiscal year.





Income before income taxes, excluding $19.4 million in land-related charges and a $33.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to our September 2025 debt refinancing, was $48.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, which was within the guidance range we provided, compared with income before these items of $125.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. For the year ended October 31, 2025, income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net was $158.8 million compared with income before these items of $327.3 million in fiscal 2024.





Net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, for the three months ended October 31, 2025, compared with net income of $94.3 million, or $12.79 per diluted common share, in the same period of the previous fiscal year. For fiscal 2025, net income was $63.9 million, or $7.43 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $242.0 million, or $31.79 per diluted common share, during fiscal 2024.





EBITDA was $35.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $151.0 million for the fourth quarter of the prior year. For fiscal 2025, EBITDA was $226.4 million compared with $445.4 million in the prior year. Reported EBITDA is inclusive of the loss on extinguishment of debt and land related charges of $52.9 million discussed above.





Adjusted EBITDA was $88.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2025, which was above the high end of the guidance range we provided, compared with $159.0 million in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year. For the year ended October 31, 2025, adjusted EBITDA was $299.1 million compared with $455.6 million in the previous fiscal year.





Consolidated contracts in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased 10.8% to 1,209 homes ($629.2 million) compared with 1,355 homes ($705.6 million) in the same quarter last year. Contracts, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, for the three months ended October 31, 2025, decreased 7.7% to 1,450 homes ($787.1 million) compared with 1,571 homes ($845.7 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Last year's results were reflective of an exceptionally strong market, with contracts that included domestic unconsolidated joint ventures rising by 81.6% in October 2024.





As of October 31, 2025, the number of consolidated communities increased by 7.7% to 140, compared with 130 communities as of October 31, 2024. Including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, community count grew by 6.1% to 156 as of October 31, 2025, up from 147 as of October 31, 2024.





Consolidated contracts per community declined by 17.3% year-over-year to 8.6 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to 10.4 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. When including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, contracts per community decreased by 13.1% to 9.3 for the three months ended October 31, 2025, compared with 10.7 in the prior year period. As discussed above, we had an exceptionally strong fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, which included a 56.5% year-over-year increase in consolidated contracts per community in October of 2024.





The dollar value of consolidated contract backlog, as of October 31, 2025, decreased 22.4% to $726.5 million compared with $936.8 million as of October 31, 2024. The dollar value of contract backlog, including domestic unconsolidated joint ventures, as of October 31, 2025, decreased 25.2% to $923.2 million compared with $1.23 billion as of October 31, 2024. The year-over-year decrease in backlog dollars is partly due to increased sales of quick move in homes (QMIs), which are typically in backlog for a very short period of time.





The gross contract cancellation rate for the fourth quarter ended October 31, 2025, was 17% for both consolidated contracts and domestic unconsolidated joint venture contracts, compared with 18% for both items in the fourth quarter of the prior year.





For the trailing twelve-month period our net income return on inventory was 3.8% and our adjusted earnings before interest and income taxes return on investment (Adjusted EBIT ROI) was 17.7%. For the most recently reported trailing twelve-month periods, we believe we had the second highest Adjusted EBIT ROI compared to nine of our publicly traded midsized homebuilder peers.



(1)When we refer to “Domestic Unconsolidated Joint Ventures”, we are excluding results from our multi-community unconsolidated joint venture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

LIQUIDITY AND INVENTORY AS OF OCTOBER 31, 2025:

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, land and land development spending was $199.4 million compared with $318.4 million in the same quarter one year ago. For fiscal 2025, land and land development spending was $859.4 million compared with $995.4 million in the prior year.





Total liquidity as of October 31, 2025, was $404.1 million, which was significantly above our target liquidity range of $170 million to $245 million.





In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, approximately 3,100 lots were put under option or acquired in 32 consolidated communities.





As of October 31, 2025, our total controlled consolidated lots were 35,883 compared with 41,891 lots at the end of the previous fiscal year’s fourth quarter. Continuing our land-light strategic focus, 85% of our lots were optioned at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Based on trailing twelve-month deliveries, the current position equaled 6.5 years’ supply.





Total QMIs as of October 31, 2025, were 907, a decline of 10.7% compared with 1,016 as of July 31, 2025, illustrating our efforts to match our starts with our sales pace. This equates to 6.5 QMIs per community as of October 31 2025.





DEBT REFINANCING:

The Company issued $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.0% Senior Notes due 2031 and $450.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.375% Senior Notes due 2033.





The Company used the net proceeds from the new issuances to redeem all of its outstanding secured notes consisting of 8.0% Senior Secured 1.125 Lien Notes due 2028 and 11.75% Senior Secured 1.25 Lien Notes due 2029, as well as to repay in full all loans outstanding under its Senior Secured 1.75 Lien Term Loan Facility due 2028.





The Company entered into a Fourth Amendment to the Credit Agreement governing its $125 million secured revolving credit facility which, among other things, extended the final scheduled maturity thereof by two years to June 30, 2028.





Key benefits of the refinancing: Simplified capital structure: Replaced multiple tiers of secured debt with unsecured notes. Extended maturity runway: The transaction refinanced all of the Company’s secured debt maturing in fiscal 2028 and 2029 and proactively extended these maturities to fiscal 2031 and fiscal 2033 with unsecured notes. Decreased interest incurred: Despite the nominal increase in debt outstanding, we are pleased that the transaction resulted in $12 million decrease in annual interest incurred. Extended the revolver maturity: The transaction extended the maturity of the revolver, which was the nearest term maturity, from the third quarter of fiscal 2026 until the third quarter of fiscal 2028.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ( 2) :

The Company is providing guidance for total revenues, adjusted homebuilding gross margin, adjusted income before income taxes and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Financial guidance below assumes no adverse changes in current market conditions, including deterioration in our supply chain or material increases in mortgage rates, inflation or cancellation rates, and excludes further impact to SG&A expenses from phantom stock expense related solely to stock price movements from the closing price of $120.23 on October 31, 2025.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, total revenues are expected to be between $550 million and $650 million, adjusted homebuilding gross margin is expected to be between 13.0% and 14.0%, adjusted income before income taxes is expected to be between $10 million and $20 million and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $35 million and $45 million.

(2)The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between its non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. These items include, but are not limited to, land-related charges, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

COMMENTS FROM MANAGEMENT:

“Despite a tough housing market, our team performed very well, meeting or beating all of our guidance for the quarter,” said Ara K. Hovnanian, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. “To maintain sales pace, we continued to rely on incentives, which lowered our gross profit margins but allowed us to sell older, less profitable land. In the fourth quarter, we averaged 8.6 contracts per community. Given our recent land acquisitions, we expect our gross margin percentage to be lowest in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and to gradually increase in the following quarters. This gives us a strong base for long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

“This quarter marked a significant milestone in strengthening our capital structure with the successful refinancing of our secured debt with unsecured bonds—a culmination of years of disciplined liability management and strategic capital market activity. By improving our financial flexibility and reducing risk, we’ve positioned ourselves to invest strategically in growth, while navigating market cycles with confidence. Our focus remains unwavering: delivering industry-leading returns to our shareholders over the long term through prudent financial stewardship and operational excellence,” concluded Mr. Hovnanian.

WEBCAST INFORMATION:

Hovnanian Enterprises will webcast its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call at 11:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The webcast can be accessed live through the “Investor Relations” section of Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com . For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the “Past Events” section of the Investor Relations page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com . The archive will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. The Company’s homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company’s subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation’s largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the “Investor Relations” section of the Hovnanian Enterprises’ website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

Consolidated earnings before interest expense and income taxes (“EBIT”) and before depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBITDA”), the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred and EBIT before inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (“Adjusted EBIT”) are not U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. The reconciliation for historical periods of EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income are presented in tables attached to this earnings release.

Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively. The reconciliation for historical periods of homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, to homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively, is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted income before income taxes, which is defined as (loss) income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes. The reconciliation for historical periods of adjusted income before income taxes to (loss) income before income taxes is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Adjusted investment, which is defined as total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures (“Adjusted Investment”), is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. The reconciliation for historical periods of Adjusted Investment to total inventories is presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

The ratio of Adjusted EBIT return on adjusted investment (“Adjusted EBIT ROI”), which is the ratio of Adjusted EBIT for the trailing twelve-months, to the average Adjusted Investment for the prior five fiscal quarters, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income return to total inventories. The presentation of the ratios of Adjusted EBIT ROI and net income return on inventory are presented in a table attached to this earnings release.

Total liquidity is comprised of $272.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, $6.3 million of restricted cash required to collateralize letters of credit and $125.0 million available under a senior secured revolving credit facility as of October 31, 2025.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered as “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the “Safe Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements related to the Company’s goals and expectations with respect to its financial results for future financial periods and statements regarding demand for homes, mortgage rates, inflation, supply chain issues, customer incentives and underlying factors. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in, or suggested by, such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. By their nature, forward-looking statements: (i) speak only as of the date they are made, (ii) are not guarantees of future performance or results and (iii) are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or quantify. Therefore, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, (1) changes in general and local economic, industry and business conditions and impacts of a significant homebuilding downturn; (2) shortages in, and price fluctuations of, raw materials and labor, including due to geopolitical events, changes in trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding materials and products and related trade disputes with and retaliatory measures taken by other countries and changes in immigration laws or the enforcement thereof and trends in labor migration; (3) fluctuations in interest rates and the availability of mortgage financing, including as a result of instability in the banking sector; (4) increases in inflation; (5) adverse weather and other environmental conditions and natural or man-made disasters; (6) the seasonality of the Company’s business; (7) the availability and cost of suitable land and improved lots and sufficient liquidity to invest in such land and lots; (8) reliance on, and the performance of, subcontractors; (9) regional and local economic factors, including dependency on certain sectors of the economy, and employment levels affecting home prices and sales activity in the markets where the Company builds homes; (10) increases in cancellations of agreements of sale; (11) changes in tax laws affecting the after-tax costs of owning a home; (12) legal claims brought against us and not resolved in our favor, such as product liability litigation, warranty claims and claims made by mortgage investors; (13) levels of competition; (14) utility shortages and outages or rate fluctuations; (15) information technology failures and data security breaches; (16) negative publicity; (17) global economic and political instability (18) high leverage and restrictions on the Company’s operations and activities imposed by the agreements governing the Company’s outstanding indebtedness; (19) availability and terms of financing to the Company; (20) the Company’s sources of liquidity; (21) changes in credit ratings; (22) government regulation, including regulations concerning the development of land, the home building, sales and customer financing processes, tax laws and environmental, health and safety matters; (23) potential liability as a result of the past or present use of hazardous materials; (24) operations through unconsolidated joint ventures with third parties; (25) significant influence of the Company’s controlling stockholders; (26) availability of net operating loss carryforwards; (27) loss of key management personnel or failure to attract qualified personnel; and (28) certain risks, uncertainties and other factors described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods during fiscal 2025 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2025 Statements of consolidated operations (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended

October 31, October 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Total revenues $ 817,904 $ 979,638 $ 2,978,581 $ 3,004,918 Costs and expenses (1) 801,178 877,221 2,905,818 2,741,462 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, net (33,512 ) - (33,113 ) 1,371 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 12,678 15,448 46,437 52,262 (Loss) income before income taxes (4,108 ) 117,865 86,087 317,089 Income tax (benefit) provision (3,441 ) 23,516 22,222 75,081 Net (loss) income (667 ) 94,349 63,865 242,008 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,668 2,668 10,675 10,675 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (3,335 ) $ 91,681 $ 53,190 $ 231,333 Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.51 ) $ 13.84 $ 7.95 $ 34.40 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,468 6,487 6,449 6,479 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.51 ) $ 12.79 $ 7.43 $ 31.79 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,468 7,017 6,892 7,007 (1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2025 Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net to (loss) income before income taxes (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended

October 31, October 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Loss) income before income taxes $ (4,108 ) $ 117,865 $ 86,087 $ 317,089 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 19,430 7,918 39,571 11,556 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 33,512 - 33,113 (1,371 ) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 48,834 $ 125,783 $ 158,771 $ 327,274 (1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is (loss) income before income taxes.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2025 Gross margin (In thousands) Homebuilding Gross Margin Homebuilding Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Sale of homes $ 786,630 $ 927,499 $ 2,852,908 $ 2,875,488 Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1) 658,528 726,491 2,360,888 2,241,749 Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 128,102 201,008 492,020 633,739 Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense 24,813 25,925 90,357 87,717 Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 103,289 175,083 401,663 546,022 Land charges 19,430 7,918 39,571 8,903 Homebuilding gross margin $ 83,859 $ 167,165 $ 362,092 $ 537,119 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 10.7% 18.0% 12.7% 18.7% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2) 16.3% 21.7% 17.2% 22.0% Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2) 13.1% 18.9% 14.1% 19.0% Land Sales Gross Margin Land Sales Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Land and lot sales $ 983 $ 26,974 $ 21,606 $ 42,757 Cost of sales, excluding interest (1) - 8,846 10,475 21,635 Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges 983 18,128 11,131 21,122 Land and lot sales interest expense - 125 618 2,090 Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest $ 983 $ 18,003 $ 10,513 $ 19,032 (1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2025 Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended

October 31, October 31,

2025

2024 2025 2024

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Net (loss) income $ (667 ) $ 94,349 $ 63,865 $ 242,008 Income tax (benefit) provision (3,441 ) 23,516 22,222 75,081 Interest expense 34,443 31,120 126,416 120,559 EBIT (1) 30,335 148,985 212,503 437,648 Depreciation and amortization 5,350 2,051 13,863 7,730 EBITDA (2) 35,685 151,036 226,366 445,378 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 19,430 7,918 39,571 11,556 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 33,512 - 33,113 (1,371 ) Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 88,627 $ 158,954 $ 299,050 $ 455,563 Interest incurred $ 28,776 $ 34,199 $ 116,986 $ 128,777 Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred 3.08 4.65 2.56 3.54 (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net (loss) income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and (loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, net. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2025 Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest capitalized at beginning of period $ 48,139 $ 54,592 $ 57,671 $ 52,060 Plus: interest incurred 28,776 34,199 116,986 128,777 Less: interest expensed (34,443 ) (31,120 ) (126,416 ) (120,559 ) Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures (1) (322 ) - (6,091 ) (5,468 ) Plus: interest acquired from unconsolidated joint ventures (2) 1,113 - 1,113 2,861 Interest capitalized at end of period (3) $ 43,263 $ 57,671 $ 43,263 $ 57,671 (1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the three months and year ended October 31, 2025, and the year ended October 31, 2024. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (2) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets acquired from joint ventures the company closed out during the three months and year ended October 31, 2025, and the year ended October 31, 2024. There was no impact to the Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions. (3) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before the allocation of impairments, if any, to capitalized interest.





Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. October 31, 2025 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (in thousands) TTM For the quarter ended ended 1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

10/31/2025 Net income (loss) $28,191 $19,726 $16,615 $(667) $63,865 As of Five

Quarter 10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

Average Total inventories $1,644,804 $1,666,490 $1,743,965 $1,692,932 $1,637,470 $1,677,132 Return on Inventory 3.8% TTM For the quarter ended ended 1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

10/31/2025 Net income (loss) $28,191 $19,726 $16,615 $(667) $63,865 Income tax provision (benefit) 11,672 6,804 7,187 (3,441) 22,222 Interest expense 28,873 29,083 34,017 34,443 126,416 EBIT (1) 68,736 55,613 57,819 30,335 212,503 Inventory impairments and land option write-offs 1,040 3,056 16,045 19,430 39,571 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, net - (399) - 33,512 33,113 Adjusted EBIT (2) $69,776 $58,270 $73,864 $83,277 $285,187 As of 10/31/2024

1/31/2025

4/30/2025

7/31/2025

10/31/2025

Total inventories $1,644,804 $1,666,490 $1,743,965 $1,692,932 $1,637,470 Less Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs (140,298) (156,274) (173,098) (236,644) (244,723) Less Interest capitalized at end of period (57,671) (52,884) (53,633) (48,139) (43,263) Five Plus Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 142,910 172,679 183,461 218,356 163,469 Quarter

Average Adjusted Investment (3) $1,589,745 $1,630,011 $1,700,695 $1,626,505 $1,512,953 $1,611,982 Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (4) 17.7% (1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.

(2) Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income (loss). Adjusted EBIT represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net.

(3) Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. Adjusted Investment represents total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures.

(4) The ratio of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income (loss) to total inventories.







HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 272,772 $ 209,976 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 12,608 7,875 Inventories: Sold and unsold homes and lots under development 1,132,798 1,195,318 Land and land options held for future development or sale 171,793 238,499 Consolidated inventory not owned 332,879 210,987 Total inventories 1,637,470 1,644,804 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 163,469 142,910 Receivables, deposits and notes, net 26,454 29,400 Property and equipment, net 50,539 43,431 Prepaid expenses and other assets 89,773 82,525 Total homebuilding 2,253,085 2,160,921 Financial services 151,211 203,589 Deferred tax assets, net 229,617 241,064 Total assets $ 2,633,913 $ 2,605,574 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Homebuilding: Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs $ 29,494 $ 90,675 Accounts payable and other liabilities 438,698 433,273 Customers’ deposits 46,376 41,639 Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs 244,723 140,298 Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs) 900,718 896,218 Accrued interest 11,874 14,508 Total homebuilding 1,671,883 1,616,611 Financial services 130,873 183,135 Income taxes payable 222 5,479 Total liabilities 1,802,978 1,805,225 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at October 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 135,299 135,299 Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,503,722 shares at October 31, 2025 and 6,415,794 shares at October 31, 2024 65 64 Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 812,410 shares at October 31, 2025 and 757,023 shares at October 31, 2024 8 8 Paid in capital - common stock 757,391 749,752 Retained earnings 127,326 74,136 Treasury stock - at cost – 1,348,087 shares of Class A common stock at October 31, 2025 and 1,090,179 shares at October 31, 2024; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at October 31, 2025 and October 31, 2024 (189,154 ) (158,910 ) Total equity 830,935 800,349 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,633,913 $ 2,605,574





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended October 31, Year Ended October 31, 2025 2024 2025

2024 Revenues: Homebuilding: Sale of homes $ 786,630 $ 927,499 $ 2,852,908 $ 2,875,488 Land sales and other revenues 3,125 29,398 30,698 55,366 Total homebuilding 789,755 956,897 2,883,606 2,930,854 Financial services 28,149 22,741 94,975 74,064 Total revenues 817,904 979,638 2,978,581 3,004,918 Expenses: Homebuilding: Cost of sales, excluding interest 658,528 735,337 2,371,363 2,263,384 Cost of sales interest 24,813 26,050 90,975 89,807 Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs 19,430 7,918 39,571 11,556 Total cost of sales 702,771 769,305 2,501,909 2,364,747 Selling, general and administrative 51,275 56,071 212,362 202,486 Total homebuilding expenses 754,046 825,376 2,714,271 2,567,233 Financial services 14,958 14,084 56,001 49,940 Corporate general and administrative 40,255 31,610 137,476 139,740 Other interest 9,630 5,070 35,441 30,752 Other (income) expenses, net (1) (17,711 ) 1,081 (37,371 ) (46,203 ) Total expenses 801,178 877,221 2,905,818 2,741,462 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, net (33,512 ) - (33,113 ) 1,371 Income from unconsolidated joint ventures 12,678 15,448 46,437 52,262 (Loss) income before income taxes (4,108 ) 117,865 86,087 317,089 State and federal income tax provision (benefit): State 5,351 (2,482 ) 12,521 10,851 Federal (8,792 ) 25,998 9,701 64,230 Total income taxes (3,441 ) 23,516 22,222 75,081 Net (loss) income (667 ) 94,349 63,865 242,008 Less: preferred stock dividends 2,668 2,668 10,675 10,675 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (3,335 ) $ 91,681 $ 53,190 $ 231,333 Per share data: Basic: Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.51 ) $ 13.84 $ 7.95 $ 34.40 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,468 6,487 6,449 6,479 Assuming dilution: Net (loss) income per common share $ (0.51 ) $ 12.79 $ 7.43 $ 31.79 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 6,468 7,017 6,892 7,007

(1) Includes gain on consolidation of a joint venture of $18.9 million and $45.7 million for the years ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Northeast (2) (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 442 463 (4.5)% 594 579 2.6% 631 782 (19.3)% Dollars $ 244,509 $ 279,076 (12.4)% $ 320,675 $ 365,115 (12.2)% $ 383,131 $ 531,481 (27.9)% Avg. Price $ 553,188 $ 602,756 (8.2)% $ 539,857 $ 630,596 (14.4)% $ 607,181 $ 679,643 (10.7)% Southeast (2) (FL, GA, SC) Home 178 129 38.0% 232 206 12.6% 220 239 (7.9)% Dollars $ 85,156 $ 72,709 17.1% $ 118,915 $ 98,003 21.3% $ 127,668 $ 121,974 4.7% Avg. Price $ 478,404 $ 563,636 (15.1)% $ 512,565 $ 475,743 7.7% $ 580,309 $ 510,351 13.7% West (AZ, CA, TX) Home 589 763 (22.8)% 700 962 (27.2)% 391 628 (37.7)% Dollars $ 299,518 $ 353,779 (15.3)% $ 347,040 $ 464,381 (25.3)% $ 215,750 $ 283,377 (23.9)% Avg. Price $ 508,520 $ 463,668 9.7% $ 495,771 $ 482,725 2.7% $ 551,790 $ 451,237 22.3% Consolidated Total Home 1,209 1,355 (10.8)% 1,526 1,747 (12.7)% 1,242 1,649 (24.7)% Dollars $ 629,183 $ 705,564 (10.8)% $ 786,630 $ 927,499 (15.2)% $ 726,549 $ 936,832 (22.4)% Avg. Price $ 520,416 $ 520,711 (0.1)% $ 515,485 $ 530,910 (2.9)% $ 584,983 $ 568,121 3.0% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (excluding KSA JV) Home 241 216 11.6% 285 235 21.3% 275 403 (31.8)% Dollars $ 157,943 $ 140,090 12.7% $ 180,366 $ 141,698 27.3% $ 196,633 $ 297,902 (34.0)% Avg. Price $ 655,365 $ 648,565 1.0% $ 632,863 $ 602,970 5.0% $ 715,029 $ 739,211 (3.3)% Grand Total Home 1,450 1,571 (7.7)% 1,811 1,982 (8.6)% 1,517 2,052 (26.1)% Dollars $ 787,126 $ 845,654 (6.9)% $ 966,996 $ 1,069,197 (9.6)% $ 923,182 $ 1,234,734 (25.2)% Avg. Price $ 542,846 $ 538,290 0.8% $ 533,957 $ 539,454 (1.0)% $ 608,558 $ 601,722 1.1% KSA JV Only Home 116 68 70.6% - 3 (100.0)% 723 276 162.0% Dollars $ 27,469 $ 17,341 58.4% $ - $ 429 (100.0)% $ 175,777 $ 64,360 173.1% Avg. Price $ 236,802 $ 255,015 (7.1)% $ - $ 143,000 (100.0)% $ 243,122 $ 233,188 4.3% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 22 homes and $14.4 million of contract backlog and 46 homes and $30.7 million of contract backlog as of October 31, 2025 from unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively. This is related to the consolidation of the remaining assets and liabilities from an unconsolidated joint venture the Company closed out and two active selling communities from another unconsolidated joint venture that were consolidated during the three months ended October 31, 2025. (3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Years Ended Years Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (5) (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Home 1,795 1,809 (0.8)% 1,968 1,646 19.6% 631 782 (19.3)% Dollars $ 983,961 $ 1,114,885 (11.7)% $ 1,146,746 $ 1,007,596 13.8% $ 383,131 $ 531,481 (27.9)% Avg. Price $ 548,168 $ 616,299 (11.1)% $ 582,696 $ 612,148 (4.8)% $ 607,181 $ 679,643 (10.7)% Southeast (2) (5) (FL, GA, SC) Home 639 517 23.6% 704 878 (19.8)% 220 239 (7.9)% Dollars $ 324,393 $ 279,431 16.1% $ 349,448 $ 447,804 (22.0)% $ 127,668 $ 121,974 4.7% Avg. Price $ 507,657 $ 540,485 (6.1)% $ 496,375 $ 510,027 (2.7)% $ 580,309 $ 510,351 13.7% West (4) (AZ, CA, TX) Home 2,589 2,860 (9.5)% 2,824 2,824 0.0% 391 628 (37.7)% Dollars $ 1,290,351 $ 1,367,203 (5.6)% $ 1,356,714 $ 1,420,088 (4.5)% $ 215,750 $ 283,377 (23.9)% Avg. Price $ 498,397 $ 478,043 4.3% $ 480,423 $ 502,864 (4.5)% $ 551,790 $ 451,237 22.3% Consolidated Total Home 5,023 5,186 (3.1)% 5,496 5,348 2.8% 1,242 1,649 (24.7)% Dollars $ 2,598,705 $ 2,761,519 (5.9)% $ 2,852,908 $ 2,875,488 (0.8)% $ 726,549 $ 936,832 (22.4)% Avg. Price $ 517,361 $ 532,495 (2.8)% $ 519,088 $ 537,675 (3.5)% $ 584,983 $ 568,121 3.0% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (excluding KSA JV) Home 872 821 6.2% 934 803 16.3% 275 403 (31.8)% (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Dollars $ 564,259 $ 561,063 0.6% $ 621,608 $ 528,612 17.6% $ 196,633 $ 297,902 (34.0)% Avg. Price $ 647,086 $ 683,390 (5.3)% $ 665,533 $ 658,296 1.1% $ 715,029 $ 739,211 (3.3)% Grand Total Home 5,895 6,007 (1.9)% 6,430 6,151 4.5% 1,517 2,052 (26.1)% Dollars $ 3,162,964 $ 3,322,582 (4.8)% $ 3,474,516 $ 3,404,100 2.1% $ 923,182 $ 1,234,734 (25.2)% Avg. Price $ 536,550 $ 553,118 (3.0)% $ 540,360 $ 553,422 (2.4)% $ 608,558 $ 601,722 1.1% KSA JV Only Home 448 276 62.3% 1 50 (98.0)% 723 276 162.0% Dollars $ 111,594 $ 66,651 67.4% $ 177 $ 10,416 (98.3)% $ 175,777 $ 64,360 173.1% Avg. Price $ 249,094 $ 241,489 3.1% $ 177,000 $ 208,320 (15.0)% $ 243,122 $ 233,188 4.3% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million of contract backlog and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 88 homes and $74.2 million of contract backlog as of July 31, 2024 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended July 31, 2024.

(4) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.

(5) Reflects the reclassification of 22 homes and $14.4 million of contract backlog and 46 homes and $30.7 million of contract backlog as of October 31, 2025 from unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively. This is related to the consolidation of the remaining assets and liabilities acquired from an unconsolidated joint venture the Company closed out and two active selling communities from another unconsolidated joint venture that were consolidated during the three months ended October 31, 2025.

(6) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Northeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 147 120 22.5% 188 76 147.4% 227 274 (17.2)% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 104,335 $ 83,856 24.4% $ 118,858 $ 57,427 107.0% $ 163,213 $ 212,370 (23.1)% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 709,762 $ 698,800 1.6% $ 632,223 $ 755,618 (16.3)% $ 719,000 $ 775,073 (7.2)% Southeast (2) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 60 77 (22.1)% 67 125 (46.4)% 29 118 (75.4)% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 37,000 $ 47,829 (22.6)% $ 46,741 $ 68,650 (31.9)% $ 22,972 $ 80,492 (71.5)% Avg. Price $ 616,667 $ 621,156 (0.7)% $ 697,627 $ 549,200 27.0% $ 792,138 $ 682,136 16.1% West (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 34 19 78.9% 30 34 (11.8)% 19 11 72.7% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 16,608 $ 8,405 97.6% $ 14,767 $ 15,621 (5.5)% $ 10,448 $ 5,040 107.3% Avg. Price $ 488,471 $ 442,368 10.4% $ 492,233 $ 459,441 7.1% $ 549,895 $ 458,182 20.0% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3) (Excluding KSA JV) Home 241 216 11.6% 285 235 21.3% 275 403 (31.8)% Dollars $ 157,943 $ 140,090 12.7% $ 180,366 $ 141,698 27.3% $ 196,633 $ 297,902 (34.0)% Avg. Price $ 655,365 $ 648,565 1.0% $ 632,863 $ 602,970 5.0% $ 715,029 $ 739,211 (3.3)% KSA JV Only Home 116 68 70.6% - 3 (100.0)% 723 276 162.0% Dollars $ 27,469 $ 17,341 58.4% $ - $ 429 (100.0)% $ 175,777 $ 64,360 173.1% Avg. Price $ 236,802 $ 255,015 (7.1)% $ - $ 143,000 (100.0)% $ 243,122 $ 233,188 4.3% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 22 homes and $14.4 million of contract backlog and 46 homes and $30.7 million of contract backlog as of October 31, 2025 from unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively. This is related to the consolidation of the remaining assets and liabilities acquired from an unconsolidated joint venture the Company closed out and two active selling communities from another unconsolidated joint venture that were consolidated during the three months ended October 31, 2025.

(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE) (SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY) Contracts (1) Deliveries Contract Years Ended Years Ended Backlog October 31, October 31, October 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Northeast (2) (3) (5) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 533 473 12.7% 558 357 56.3% 227 274 (17.2)% (Excluding KSA JV) Dollars $ 354,749 $ 361,468 (1.9)% $ 389,471 $ 266,566 46.1% $ 163,213 $ 212,370 (23.1)% (DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV) Avg. Price $ 665,570 $ 764,203 (12.9)% $ 697,977 $ 746,683 (6.5)% $ 719,000 $ 775,073 (7.2)% Southeast (2) (5) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 254 257 (1.2)% 297 340 (12.6)% 29 118 (75.4)% (FL, GA, SC) Dollars $ 164,762 $ 156,234 5.5% $ 191,533 $ 209,504 (8.6)% $ 22,972 $ 80,492 (71.5)% Avg. Price $ 648,669 $ 607,914 6.7% $ 644,892 $ 616,188 4.7% $ 792,138 $ 682,136 16.1% West (4) (Unconsolidated Joint Ventures) Home 85 91 (6.6)% 79 106 (25.5)% 19 11 72.7% (AZ, CA, TX) Dollars $ 44,748 $ 43,361 3.2% $ 40,604 $ 52,542 (22.7)% $ 10,448 $ 5,040 107.3% Avg. Price $ 526,447 $ 476,495 10.5% $ 513,975 $ 495,679 3.7% $ 549,895 $ 458,182 20.0% Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (Excluding KSA JV) Home 872 821 6.2% 934 803 16.3% 275 403 (31.8)% (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Dollars $ 564,259 $ 561,063 0.6% $ 621,608 $ 528,612 17.6% $ 196,633 $ 297,902 (34.0)% Avg. Price $ 647,086 $ 683,390 (5.3)% $ 665,533 $ 658,296 1.1% $ 715,029 $ 739,211 (3.3)% KSA JV Only Home 448 276 62.3% 1 50 (98.0)% 723 276 162.0% Dollars $ 111,594 $ 66,651 67.4% $ 177 $ 10,416 (98.3)% $ 175,777 $ 64,360 173.1% Avg. Price $ 249,094 $ 241,489 3.1% $ 177,000 $ 208,320 (15.0)% $ 243,122 $ 233,188 4.3% DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS Notes: (1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts. (2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million of contract backlog and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.

(3) Reflects the reclassification of 88 homes and $74.2 million of contract backlog as of July 31, 2024 from the unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast segment. This is related to the assets and liabilities acquired from a joint venture the company closed out during the three months ended July 31, 2024.

(4) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.

(5) Reflects the reclassification of 22 homes and $14.4 million of contract backlog and 46 homes and $30.7 million of contract backlog as of October 31, 2025 from unconsolidated joint ventures to the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively. This is related to the consolidation of the remaining assets and liabilities acquired from an unconsolidated joint venture the Company closed out and two active selling communities from another unconsolidated joint venture that were consolidated during the three months ended October 31, 2025.

(6) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under “Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.





Contact: Brad G. O’Connor Jeffrey T. O’Keefe Chief Financial Officer Vice President, Investor Relations 732-747-7800 732-747-7800



