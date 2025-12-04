Compounding Pharmacy Research Report 2025 - Global Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compounding Pharmacy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, valued at USD 12.98 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.52% to reach USD 18.96 Billion by 2030
The global compounding pharmacy market encompasses the specialized practice of pharmacists creating tailored medications for individual patients, addressing unique therapeutic requirements that are not fulfilled by mass-produced pharmaceuticals. This customization may involve specific dosage forms, allergen removal, or enhanced palatability.
Advanced Compounding Technology Integration is a key driver for market growth, emphasizing the adoption of automation, robotics, and sophisticated software within compounding pharmacies. This integration aims to enhance precision, reduce the potential for human error, and improve overall operational efficiency, which is crucial for handling complex formulations and increasing production volumes while adhering to stringent quality standards.
This trend supports pharmacies in meeting the evolving demands for customized medications. According to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding's demographic survey in Fall 2023, 529 unique 503A compounding pharmacies or 503B outsourcing facilities were represented, underscoring the significant number of entities potentially benefiting from these technological advancements.
Key Market Drivers
The increasing demand for personalized medication is a primary catalyst for the Global Compounding Pharmacy Market. Patients frequently require pharmaceutical formulations precisely adjusted for specific allergies, unique dosage strengths, or alternative administration routes not commercially available.
This customization is crucial for optimizing therapeutic outcomes and minimizing adverse reactions, driving demand for tailored solutions. According to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, in their "2023-2024 Compounding Pharmacy Snapshot" published in July 2024, in the median hybrid pharmacy, 30% of all prescriptions were for compounded medications, demonstrating significant reliance on individualized preparations.
Key Market Challenges
The stringent and evolving regulatory environment presents a significant challenge to the global compounding pharmacy market. Varying jurisdictional oversight and complex compliance requirements for quality assurance and safety impose considerable operational complexities and financial burdens on compounding pharmacies.
These escalating demands directly impede market expansion by increasing operating costs and diverting resources from potential growth initiatives. For instance, according to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, in Fall 2023, 15% of all surveyed compounding pharmacies ceased hazardous drug compounding due to compliance costs associated with new USP Chapter < 800> standards.
Report Scope:
Key Market Players Profiled:
- Wedgewood Pharmacy
- B. Braun Medical Inc.
- Fagron NV
- Fresenius Kabi
- Clinigen Group PLC
- Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc.
- Lorraine's Pharmacy
- Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy
- Institutional Pharmacy Solutions
- Mcguff compounding pharmacy services
By Therapeutic Area:
- Pain Management
- Hormone Replacement
- Dermal Disorders
- Nutritional Supplements
- Other Therapeutic Areas
By Route of Administration:
- Oral
- Topical
- Parenteral
- Other Route of Administrations
By End User:
- Humans
- Veterinary
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
