Compounding Pharmacy Research Report 2025 - Global Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, & Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compounding Pharmacy Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, valued at USD 12.98 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.52% to reach USD 18.96 Billion by 2030

The global compounding pharmacy market encompasses the specialized practice of pharmacists creating tailored medications for individual patients, addressing unique therapeutic requirements that are not fulfilled by mass-produced pharmaceuticals. This customization may involve specific dosage forms, allergen removal, or enhanced palatability.





Advanced Compounding Technology Integration is a key driver for market growth, emphasizing the adoption of automation, robotics, and sophisticated software within compounding pharmacies. This integration aims to enhance precision, reduce the potential for human error, and improve overall operational efficiency, which is crucial for handling complex formulations and increasing production volumes while adhering to stringent quality standards.

This trend supports pharmacies in meeting the evolving demands for customized medications. According to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding's demographic survey in Fall 2023, 529 unique 503A compounding pharmacies or 503B outsourcing facilities were represented, underscoring the significant number of entities potentially benefiting from these technological advancements.



Key Market Drivers



The increasing demand for personalized medication is a primary catalyst for the Global Compounding Pharmacy Market. Patients frequently require pharmaceutical formulations precisely adjusted for specific allergies, unique dosage strengths, or alternative administration routes not commercially available.

This customization is crucial for optimizing therapeutic outcomes and minimizing adverse reactions, driving demand for tailored solutions. According to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, in their "2023-2024 Compounding Pharmacy Snapshot" published in July 2024, in the median hybrid pharmacy, 30% of all prescriptions were for compounded medications, demonstrating significant reliance on individualized preparations.



Key Market Challenges



The stringent and evolving regulatory environment presents a significant challenge to the global compounding pharmacy market. Varying jurisdictional oversight and complex compliance requirements for quality assurance and safety impose considerable operational complexities and financial burdens on compounding pharmacies.

These escalating demands directly impede market expansion by increasing operating costs and diverting resources from potential growth initiatives. For instance, according to the Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding, in Fall 2023, 15% of all surveyed compounding pharmacies ceased hazardous drug compounding due to compliance costs associated with new USP Chapter < 800> standards.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Key Market Players Profiled:

Wedgewood Pharmacy

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Fagron NV

Fresenius Kabi

Clinigen Group PLC

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc.

Lorraine's Pharmacy

Rx3 Compounding Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Mcguff compounding pharmacy services

By Therapeutic Area:

Pain Management

Hormone Replacement

Dermal Disorders

Nutritional Supplements

Other Therapeutic Areas

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Other Route of Administrations

By End User:

Humans

Veterinary

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elnj4e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment