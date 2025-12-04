Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Change to Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), the manager of Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund (the “Fund”), announced today that the Fund will no longer have a sub-advisor effective on or around December 15, 2025 (the “Effective Date”) to install a more integrated approach to portfolio management of the Fund.

The Fund’s sub-advisory agreement with Sprott Asset Management LP (SAM) will terminate on or around February 25, 2026. Following the Effective Date, Ninepoint, the current portfolio manager, will become the sole investment advisor for the Fund. Nawojka Wachowiak, Senior Portfolio Manager at Ninepoint, will take on the role of lead portfolio manager for the Fund, overseeing the strategic direction and investment decision-making processes. Ms. Wachowiak brings 25 years of experience in capital markets, with senior roles in investment management, sell-side equity research, and executive positions at a multinational mining company. The Fund’s investment objective remains unchanged.

Ninepoint Silver Equities Fund will continue to invest primarily in equity securities of companies that are directly or indirectly involved in the exploration, mining, production or distribution of silver. The Fund can also invest in silver and silver certificates.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

