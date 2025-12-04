Data Center Security Business Analysis Report 2025: Market to Surpass $25 Billion by 2030 - Cloud Security Innovations Generate Opportunities for Advanced Solutions

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Security was valued at US$16.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Data center security is vital to protecting the vast amounts of data and ensuring the continuity and reliability of services provided by these critical facilities. As data centers serve as hubs for storage, disaster recovery, and application support, they become prime targets for both physical and cyber threats. Security measures must therefore encompass a range of practices and technologies to safeguard these assets. Data centers face various threats, including direct attacks on their infrastructure and cyberattacks targeting hosted services. P

hysical security involves site selection to minimize risks from natural disasters and implementing stringent access controls and biometric security measures. On the cyber front, advanced software security measures such as virtualization, continuous monitoring, and redundant systems are crucial to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Ensuring robust security not only protects data but also enhances business resilience, allowing companies to focus on growth and operational efficiency.



Organizations using data centers must adhere to several key security standards to protect sensitive data. International standards like ISO/IEC 27001 and frameworks such as NIST 800-53 help manage security and privacy risks across various systems and environments. Standards like SSAE 16 (SOC 1, 2, and 3) audit controls and processes related to data security and confidentiality, while PCI DSS compliance is essential for organizations handling credit card information. In the healthcare sector, HIPAA ensures the confidentiality and security of patient data.

Additionally, physical security measures are complemented by digital strategies, including two-factor authentication (2FA) and biometric security to restrict unauthorized access, and continuous monitoring systems to deter and detect intrusions. Redundancy in systems - such as power supplies, cooling systems, and network elements - ensures operational integrity and data protection against potential failures and cyberattacks.



The growth of data center security is driven by several key factors. The increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks compel organizations to enhance their security measures, adopting advanced solutions to preemptively identify and mitigate threats. Regulatory requirements such as GDPR and CCPA mandate strict data security practices, pushing organizations to implement robust security protocols. The shift toward cloud services necessitates stringent security measures to protect data as it moves to the cloud.

The proliferation of IoT devices generates vast amounts of data processed in data centers, requiring enhanced security measures to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches. The rise of remote work increases the need for secure data access from multiple locations, driving the adoption of enhanced security measures. The evolution of AI and ML technologies enhances data center security by predicting and responding to potential threats, and growing consumer awareness of data privacy issues demands greater transparency and security from service providers. These factors collectively underscore the necessity for advanced data center security solutions, reflecting broader trends in technology adoption and regulatory compliance.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Accenture Plc, BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. and more.

Coverage of players such as Accenture Plc, BAE Systems Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. and more. Complimentary Updates:Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Logical Security segment, which is expected to reach US$13.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Physical Security segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Logical Security segment, which is expected to reach US$13.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Physical Security segment is also set to grow at 8.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis:Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $4.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.6% CAGR to reach $6.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Type (Logical Security, Physical Security).

Type (Logical Security, Physical Security). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 273 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Data Center Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Cyber Threats Drive Demand for Advanced Data Center Security Solutions

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Security Solutions

Regulatory Compliance Requirements Propel Growth in Data Center Security Investments

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Generate Demand for Intelligent Security Solutions

Growth of IoT Devices Strengthens Business Case for Enhanced Data Center Security

Hybrid IT Environments Drive Adoption of Integrated Security Solutions

Evolution of Zero Trust Security Models Spurs Market Expansion

Increased Focus on Data Privacy Regulations Throws Spotlight on Security Solutions

Virtualization Trends Drive Demand for Secure Virtual Data Centers

Rise in Ransomware Attacks Propels Growth of Data Center Security Market

Cloud Security Innovations Generate Opportunities for Advanced Solutions

Growing Trend of Edge Computing Expands Addressable Market for Data Center Security

Integration of Security with DevOps Practices Strengthens Business Case

Advances in Encryption Technologies Drive Adoption of Data Center Security Solutions

Increasing Digital Transformation Initiatives Sustain Growth in Security Market

Focus on Multi-Cloud Security Accelerates Demand for Comprehensive Solutions

Remote Workforce Trends Drive Demand for Secure Access Solutions

Proliferation of Data Centers in Emerging Markets Generates Opportunities for Security Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 33 companies featured in this Data Center Security market report

Bosch Security and Safety Systems North America

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Trend Micro, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hscaws

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment