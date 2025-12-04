21shares Capitalizes on Demand for Simplified Blockchain Technology with Launch of 2x Sui ETF (TXXS), Magnifying Performance of Sui with Derivatives

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares , one of the world’s largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares 2x SUI ETF (TXXS) on Nasdaq. TXXS offers investors leveraged exposure to Sui, the first such exposure in the US market, through a familiar ETF structure. The fund’s leveraged structure seeks to provide access to enhanced performance potential of the underlying asset through the use of derivatives.

21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF (TXXS)

Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Fee Inception Date Issuer TXXS US53656G1673 NASDAQ USD 1.89% 4 December 2025 21Shares US LLC



“Widespread adoption of digital assets hinges on the market’s ability to offer consumers uncomplicated applications of the technology, and investors are eager to jump on products that seek to amplify those investment returns,” said Russell Barlow, CEO of 21shares. “With this launch, 21shares is capitalizing on one of the winners rising to the occasion and ushering in the next era of blockchain technology – one dominated by simplicity. TXXS serves as a leveraged product providing investors with that access to the drivers of the future of the industry with the potential for amplified performance.”

“The arrival of a 2x leveraged SUI ETF reflects growing demand from both institutional and retail investors to engage with Sui in more dynamic ways,” said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and CEO of Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. “Seeing TXXS listed on Nasdaq is a vote of confidence in Sui’s long-term role in capital markets, and reflects how enhanced U.S. regulatory clarity can help bring new structured investment products to life.”

Sui is a next-generation blockchain built by the leading minds from Meta’s Libra project, designed to simplify crypto usage. Sui has quickly become one of the most active blockchains, surpassing $10 billion in 30-day DEX volume, 7th among all chains, and processing over $180 billion in stablecoin transfer volume for the 4th consecutive month. Sui removes complex onboarding, confusion surrounding crypto wallets and steep learning curves by offering an experience similar to phone applications, now powering applications across DeFi, gaming and more. Its native token, SUI, is used for transaction fees, network governance, and staking.

“Sui has seen a rapid increase in institutional adoption in the U.S., with enterprise-grade stablecoins like the US Treasury-backed USDY already integrated on Sui,” said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares. “We are excited about what the technology will mean for widespread adoption of crypto assets, and this launch gives investors the potential to maximize returns, leveraging positions in a transparent way.”

The 21Shares 2x Long Sui ETF aims to deliver 200% of SUI’s daily performance, before fees and expenses. Due to daily compounding, performance over periods longer than one day may differ significantly from twice the underlying asset’s performance. Leveraged ETFs are intended for short-term use by sophisticated investors who actively monitor their positions and understand the risks of high-volatility exposure.

The launch follows the acquisition of 21shares by FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .

About Teucrium

Teucrium offers a range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a focus on alternative markets, including commodities and digital assets. The firm also provides white-label ETF services through its ETF Solutions business, supporting clients not only in bringing new funds to market but also in the ongoing management and operational oversight of their ETF products.

Learn more at www.teucrium.com .

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the ground up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing user-friendly experiences. For more information about Sui, please visit https://sui.io .

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus from www.21Shares.com or calling (646) 370-6016. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before Investing. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Important Disclosures and Risks

Crypto assets, such as SUI, operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a “virtual asset” or “digital asset,” and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money. A crypto asset is also not a legal tender. Investments linked to SUI can be highly volatile compared to investments in traditional securities and the Funds may experience sudden and large losses. The markets for SUI and SUI-related investments may become illiquid. These markets may fluctuate widely based on a variety of factors. An investor should be prepared to lose the full principal value of their investment suddenly and without warning. A number of factors affect the price and market for SUI such as new technology and supply and demand for SUI.

SUI and SUI-related investments are relatively new investments. The performance of SUI-related investments, and therefore the performance of the Fund, may differ significantly from the performance of SUI.

The use of leverage increases the risk of loss and volatility, and the Fund may not be suitable for all investors. It is intended for sophisticated investors who understand the effects of daily compounding and are able to actively monitor and manage their investments. Investors could lose the entire value of their investment within a single trading day. Leverage may amplify both gains and losses.

The Fund’s goal is not to achieve its stated objective over periods longer than a single day. Compounded daily rebalancing can lead to returns that differ from twice the price performance of SUI for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the price performance of SUI is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of SUI due to daily rebalancing, the volatility of the price of SUI, compounding of each day’s return, and other factors. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its stated objective.

Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund. Investing in commodity interests subjects the Fund to the risks of its related industry.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the 1940 Act and may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a single position or issuer than a diversified fund.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind. The Fund is deemed a commodity pool and is therefore subject to regulation under the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include Clearing Broker Risk, Collateral Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Market Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Valuation Risk, Whipsaw Markets Risk, and XRP-Related Investments Tax Risk. For a complete description of the Fund’s principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

Shares are not individually redeemable directly with the Fund. Brokerage commissions and Fund expenses will reduce returns.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the 21Shares 2X SUI ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC serves as the investment adviser and 21Shares US LLC serves as the Subadviser to the 21Shares 2X SUI ETF. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC or 21Shares US, LLC.

Learn more about PINE Distributors LLC at FINRA’s BrokerCheck TUCRM-5031786-12/25