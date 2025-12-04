Mediacom Celebrates Four Leaders Named as Cablefax’s Most Powerful Women

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediacom Communications is proud to announce that a quartet of its leaders has been named to Cablefax Magazine’s Most Powerful Women of 2025, recognizing the industry’s most influential female executives shaping the future of broadband, media, and telecommunications.

The Mediacom honorees include Shelia Hall, Vice President of Technical Operations, Jeri Williams, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Angel Stokes, Senior Director of Digital Marketing, and Sonja Hudson, Senior Director of Human Resources. Collectively, their decades of service at Mediacom represent a powerful foundation of institutional knowledge, steady leadership, and dedication to strengthening the organization from within.

The annual list by Cablefax recognizes women across the industry whose vision, expertise, and leadership are transforming their organizations and inspiring future generations. The selection of these Mediacom executives reflects their substantial contributions to advancing the company’s operational excellence, customer experience, digital strategy, and workforce development initiatives. It also underscores their commitment to fostering an environment where women can grow, lead, and thrive.

“We are incredibly proud of Shelia, Jeri, Angel, and Sonja for earning this well-deserved recognition,” said Italia Commisso Weinand, Executive Vice President of Programming and Human Resources at Mediacom Communications. “Their experience and their passion for helping other women succeed, within Mediacom and beyond, exemplify the kind of leadership that moves our industry forward.”

Hall, Williams, Stokes, and Hudson — along with all the 2025 honorees — will be celebrated today at the Cablefax Awards Reception in New York City.

