Liminal Custody Announces Key Insights on Stablecoin Adoption at G.A.I.N. Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminal Custody , a leading provider of digital asset custody tech and wallet infrastructure, announced the successful hosting of the second edition of its exclusive Global Access for Institutional Networks (G.A.I.N.) event at the Capital Club Dubai. The event, titled "Banking on Stablecoins: How to Build a Competitive Advantage," brought together regulators, banking leaders, and corporate finance executives to discuss the transformative role of stablecoins in the region's financial ecosystem.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, G.A.I.N. has established itself as a premier platform for fostering dialogue between traditional finance and the digital asset industry. The second edition highlighted new insights into how stablecoins are redefining cross-border payments, liquidity management, and treasury efficiency for institutions.

Ilinca Cartoflea, Head of Sales, EMEA at Liminal Custody and co-host of the event, highlighted the rapid adoption of digital assets in the region:

"Stablecoin payments in the region have grown by more than 80 percent year on year. With the recent approval of the first regulated multi chain AED backed stablecoin on public blockchains, local institutions now have a practical way to move money faster and with stronger control.At Liminal, we are enabling this shift by helping businesses make this shift and integrate stablecoin in their business operations. Events like G.A.I.N. show that financial institutions can move into this space with confidence. The momentum is real and the opportunity is now.”

The event featured a strong agenda, including opening remarks by Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta, Chairman of the Board at Apex Group and Independent Non-Executive Director at Liminal Custody. Dr. Dasgupta emphasised the critical importance of regulatory clarity in driving institutional adoption:

"As we witness the convergence of traditional banking and digital assets, the need for a robust, compliant framework has never been more critical. The UAE is setting a global benchmark for how regulation can foster innovation rather than stifle it. For institutions, the question is no longer 'if' they should adopt digital asset strategies, but 'how' they can do so securely and in full compliance with evolving standards."



Manan Vora, General Manager and Executive Director - Middle East at Liminal Custody, said: "The UAE continues to stand out as a global frontrunner in regulated digital asset innovation. This event marks another step in strengthening our leadership, where regulatory clarity, institutional readiness, and visionary infrastructure are converging. At Liminal, we are committed to providing the secure infrastructure that allows these institutions to capture the competitive advantage stablecoins offer."

The G.A.I.N. roundtable highlighted a clear shift in the Middle East. Institutions are no longer just exploring stablecoins, they are now integrating them into real financial operations. By bringing regulators, banks, and corporate leaders together, G.A.I.N. is driving the right conversations to scale adoption responsibly and create long term competitive advantage in the evolving digital finance landscape.

About Liminal Custody

Liminal Custody is a digital asset management infrastructure platform, offering secure wallet infrastructure and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. This allows organizations to enforce complex transaction policies, and automate their treasury operations, all while maintaining direct control over their assets. Founded in 2021, Liminal is certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & 27701 standards. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal serves clients across the APAC and MENA regions, helping them scale and manage digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.

Liminal is not VARA regulated and does not offer any regulated Virtual Asset Activity in UAE.

