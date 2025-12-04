Offshore Mooring Systems Industry Research 2025-2030: Rising Offshore Exploration, Deepwater Oil & Gas Projects, FPSO Growth, and Increasing Use in Floating Wind Farms

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Mooring Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Offshore Mooring Systems was valued at US$1.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Offshore mooring systems are essential components used to secure floating structures like oil rigs, floating production storage and offloading units (FPSOs), floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) platforms, and other vessels to the seabed in open water. These systems ensure the stability, safety, and positioning of offshore structures under varying sea conditions, strong currents, and harsh weather environments. Mooring systems include anchors, chains, synthetic ropes, mooring lines, buoys, and connectors that work together to maintain the position of offshore assets during exploration, production, and storage operations.



The importance of offshore mooring systems lies in their ability to provide safe and reliable anchoring solutions that enable offshore energy projects, including oil and gas extraction and offshore wind farms, to operate effectively. As offshore exploration moves into deeper waters and more remote locations, the need for advanced, robust, and adaptable mooring solutions has become critical. These systems help minimize downtime, enhance operational safety, and maintain optimal performance in various water depths and sea conditions, making them integral to modern offshore operations.



What Drives Growth in the Offshore Mooring Systems Market?



The growth in the offshore mooring systems market is driven by several factors, including increasing offshore exploration and production activities, rising investments in offshore renewable energy, and advancements in mooring technology. One of the primary growth drivers is the global expansion of offshore oil and gas exploration, particularly in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions. As energy companies seek new reserves in more remote and challenging locations, the need for reliable mooring systems that can maintain stability in harsh conditions has surged. Advanced mooring technologies, including dynamic positioning and synthetic ropes, have enabled safer and more efficient operations in these deeper waters, supporting further exploration and production.



The growing emphasis on offshore renewable energy, especially floating wind farms, has also fueled demand for offshore mooring systems. As governments and energy companies increase investments in renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals, floating wind projects have emerged as a key area of growth. Floating wind farms rely heavily on mooring systems to anchor turbines and maintain stability, even in deep waters where traditional fixed foundations are not feasible. This shift toward floating wind energy has driven innovation in mooring design, including tension-leg and semi-taut configurations, which can accommodate various water depths and environmental conditions.



Advancements in mooring materials, design, and installation techniques have also contributed to market growth by improving the efficiency, durability, and cost-effectiveness of mooring systems. The adoption of synthetic ropes, improved anchoring techniques, and modular mooring designs has reduced installation time, maintenance costs, and environmental impact. The development of smart mooring systems, which incorporate sensors and real-time monitoring, has further enhanced safety and operational efficiency, enabling more proactive maintenance and risk management. These technological improvements have made mooring systems more adaptable to changing offshore conditions and project requirements, supporting broader adoption across the industry.



Regulatory support, government policies, and global initiatives to increase energy security have also played a significant role in driving the adoption of offshore mooring systems. Regulatory bodies and industry standards have established guidelines for mooring system design, installation, and maintenance, ensuring compliance and safety in offshore operations. Additionally, government funding and incentives for offshore wind and marine energy projects have encouraged the deployment of innovative mooring solutions, boosting market growth.



With ongoing innovations in mooring technology, digitalization, and sustainable energy solutions, the offshore mooring systems market is poised for continued growth. These trends, combined with increasing demand for robust, versatile, and cost-effective anchoring solutions across oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, make offshore mooring systems a vital component of modern offshore infrastructure and energy strategies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Spread Mooring segment, which is expected to reach US$448.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.2%. The Single Point Mooring (SPM) segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $314.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 2.6% CAGR to reach $248.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AMOG, Balltec Ltd., Blue Water Energy LLP, Delmar Systems, Inc., Incus Investor ASA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Scope

Segments: Anchorage (Drag Embedment Anchors, Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors, Driven pile, Other Anchorages); Application (Tension Leg Platforms, Semi-Submersible Platforms, SPAR Platforms, FPSO Drill Ships, Other Applications); Type (Spread Mooring, Single Point Mooring (SPM), Dynamic Positioning, Other Types).

Anchorage (Drag Embedment Anchors, Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors, Driven pile, Other Anchorages); Application (Tension Leg Platforms, Semi-Submersible Platforms, SPAR Platforms, FPSO Drill Ships, Other Applications); Type (Spread Mooring, Single Point Mooring (SPM), Dynamic Positioning, Other Types). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 279 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Offshore Mooring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Offshore Exploration Activities Drive Demand for Mooring Systems

Increasing Focus on Deepwater Oil and Gas Projects Sets the Stage for Growth

Advancements in Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Propel Demand

Growing Use in Floating Wind Farms Enhances Market Scope

Use in Tension Leg Platforms Expands Addressable Market

Strong Focus on Subsea Technologies Bodes Well for Mooring System Market

Expanding Applications in LNG Terminals Drive Mooring System Demand

Growing Role of Dynamic Positioning Systems Enhances Market Potential

Advancements in Anchoring and Positioning Propel Mooring Innovations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AMOG

Balltec Ltd.

Blue Water Energy LLP

Delmar Systems, Inc.

Incus Investor ASA

Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V.

MODEC

Mooring System Solutions Pty Ltd (Moorsure)

Offspring International Limited

Rigzone.com, Inc.

SBM Offshore N.V.

SOFEC, Inc.

