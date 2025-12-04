WTW launches Radar Fusion to accelerate innovative commercial underwriting for sustainable growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) has announced the launch of Radar Fusion, developed to help make commercial underwriting faster, smarter, and more strategically aligned. The cloud-native underwriting solution, which delivers data, analytics, and real-time insights that support expert judgment at pace – enhancing, not replacing, an underwriter’s expertise – is initially focused on U.S. markets with additional regions to follow soon.

Commercial underwriters face an increasingly challenging market to navigate. The traditional model, built around manual reviews and static decision-making, is struggling to keep up with today’s fast-paced, data-rich insurance environment. More complex risks, rising client expectations, and an explosion of available data place additional pressure on insurers.

Radar Fusion is an integrated component of Radar's broader end-to-end analytics and model deployment solution. Every stage of the commercial underwriting process has been re-tooled by Radar Fusion to help insurers achieve better underwriting outcomes through improved productivity and profitability, resulting in sustainable growth.

The one-stop-shop solution streamlines risk processing by automating tasks and using triage, routing, and prioritization algorithms. Simple risks are handled automatically, reducing manual work and costs, while complex risks are flagged for underwriter review, with analytics supported by internal and external data.

Farah Ismail, Head of Commercial Lines, North America, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “Brokers today expect significantly quicker response times. The most effective way to help underwriters deliver timely decisions and pricing to brokers is to consolidate all relevant information, maximize data automation, and streamline the overall workflow. Radar Fusion was designed specifically for this purpose, essentially as a one-stop shop for underwriters to do what they do best in a smarter, faster, and more strategic way.”

Key features include:

Real-time assessment: Limited visibility into emerging patterns makes it difficult for underwriters to identify profitable risks and market shifts. Radar Fusion has built-in analytics to help identify emerging risks and opportunities across portfolios and markets. Underwriters can also interactively test and assess pricing scenarios with immediate feedback, speeding up decision-making.

Massive data handling: Underwriters are inundated with information but lack the tools to turn it into clear, actionable insights. Radar Fusion consolidates data from multiple sources and surfaces what matters most for underwriting decisions.

Streamlined workflow: Manual tasks and disconnected systems slow decisions and reduce underwriting productivity. Radar Fusion automates manual tasks and connects workflows, improving speed-to-quote and reducing operational friction.

Integrated platform: Rigid platforms require IT support for changes and cannot easily adapt to evolving business needs. Radar Fusion is built for flexibility, enabling business users to adapt models and workflows without heavy reliance on IT.





