PureSky Energy Launches Two New 100% LMI-Focused Community Solar Projects in Upstate New York

TROY, N.Y., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy (“PureSky”) is proud to announce that two new community solar farms—Tamarac Solar in Troy, NY, and Green Dale Solar in Schodack, NY—are now fully operational and delivering clean, affordable energy exclusively to Low- to Moderate-Income (LMI) households. Both projects are enrolled in New York State’s Expanded Solar for All (ESFA) program, which guarantees that the benefits of renewable energy flow directly to the communities that need them most.

Together, Tamarac and Green Dale total more than 14 MWdc of solar capacity, generating enough clean electricity to power nearly 2,900 homes while avoiding an estimated 29 million pounds of CO₂ emissions each year. By enrolling the projects entirely under ESFA, PureSky ensures immediate savings for thousands of income-qualified households, helping advance both energy equity and New York’s ambitious clean energy goals.

“These projects are a powerful example of how community solar can make the clean energy transition more inclusive,” said Nicholas Topping, Vice President of Community Solar at PureSky Energy. “With Tamarac and Green Dale, we’re continuing to expand access to guaranteed energy savings for income-eligible families, while building on the momentum of earlier successes like our Clover Meadow project in Claverack.”

The solar farms were developed in partnership with Eden Renewables, based in Troy, NY, reflecting the companies’ shared commitment to creating projects that are rooted in local communities and designed to maximize social and environmental benefits.

“We’re especially excited to see Tamarac and Green Dale come online here in the Capital Region,” said Giovanni Maruca, Chief Development Officer at Eden Renewables. “These projects demonstrate the value of strong partnerships and show how solar can deliver lasting savings and resilience for households that need it most.”

Project Highlights

Tamarac Solar (Troy, NY) – 7.3 MWdc | 13,338 solar panels | 10.3M kWh annually | Powers ~1,417 homes

– 7.3 MWdc | 13,338 solar panels | 10.3M kWh annually | Powers ~1,417 homes Green Dale Solar (Schodack, NY) – 7.0 MWdc | 12,900 solar panels | 9.8M kWh annually | Powers ~1,360 homes

Combined Benefits

Capacity: 14.3 MWdc

14.3 MWdc Annual Generation: ~20.1 million kWh

~20.1 million kWh Equivalent Homes Powered: ~2,777 annually

~2,777 annually Estimated Annual CO₂ Reduction: ~29 million lbs annually

~29 million lbs annually Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: ~$6.8 million



Beyond bill savings, Tamarac and Green Dale will bring additional benefits to their host communities, including new tax revenue, local job creation, pollinator-friendly land management, and Eden’s education and outreach programming for schools and community organizations.

About Expanded Solar for All (ESFA)

New York’s ESFA program ensures that LMI households across the state can participate in and benefit from renewable energy. By connecting utility customers directly to solar projects like Tamarac, Green Dale, and Clover Meadow, ESFA delivers monthly bill credits and long-term economic relief to income-qualified participants.

PureSky Energy remains committed to scaling inclusive clean energy solutions across New York and beyond, with additional anchor capacity available for municipalities, housing authorities, and community partners interested in future collaborations.

For more information about PureSky Energy’s ESFA projects, visit pureskyenergy.com or contact Janet Janzen, Senior Marketing Manager: marketing@pureskyenergy.com

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 241 MW across 52 sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company’s mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cd1f439-8942-48fb-97dc-3a45b1d52f7e