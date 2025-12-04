Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Business Report 2025-2030: Growth of AI and Machine Learning Workloads Drives Demand for High-Power PDUs in Data Centers with GPU-Intensive Applications

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) was valued at US$2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Data Center Rack Power Distribution Units (PDUs) are devices designed to distribute power to multiple IT devices within data center racks. PDUs manage and distribute the electricity from a single power source to servers, storage units, network equipment, and other rack-mounted devices, ensuring efficient, reliable power distribution across the data center infrastructure. They come in various forms, from basic PDUs that offer simple power distribution to intelligent PDUs that provide monitoring, control, and even remote management capabilities. PDUs are critical for maintaining uptime and operational efficiency in data centers, as they ensure that all connected devices receive adequate, balanced power and help to prevent circuit overloads.



With data centers hosting extensive amounts of equipment, power management is a core concern to avoid downtime and maintain smooth operation. Intelligent PDUs can monitor power usage, detect anomalies, and provide data on power consumption, enabling data center managers to optimize energy efficiency. These insights help control energy costs, maximize uptime, and contribute to environmental sustainability goals by reducing power waste. Additionally, by offering real-time insights and remote management, PDUs play a crucial role in minimizing downtime, identifying issues proactively, and supporting power redundancy.

What Factors Are Driving Growth in the Data Center Rack PDU Market?



The growth in the data center rack PDU market is driven by the rise of data center expansions, increasing adoption of intelligent PDUs, the push for energy efficiency, and advancements in remote monitoring capabilities. The global demand for data centers continues to surge due to the growth of cloud services, AI, IoT, and digital commerce, prompting data center operators to enhance their infrastructure with reliable and scalable power management solutions. PDUs offer the scalability required to support this growth, with intelligent PDUs providing real-time insights into power usage, energy efficiency, and environmental metrics across individual racks.



The demand for energy-efficient solutions is also a key driver, as data centers account for significant global power consumption. Intelligent PDUs help operators reduce energy waste by optimizing load balancing and providing data to inform cooling and power management strategies. Moreover, the integration of remote monitoring and management capabilities, including through DCIM platforms, has made PDUs more appealing, as these features enable data centers to manage power distribution across locations and proactively address power issues. Together, these factors are driving robust growth in the Data Center Rack PDU market, as operators prioritize efficient, reliable, and sustainable power management in their facilities.

How Are Technological Advancements Shaping Data Center PDUs?



Technological advancements are significantly enhancing Data Center Rack PDUs, making them more intelligent, efficient, and responsive to modern data center requirements. One major development is the rise of intelligent or "smart" PDUs, which come equipped with monitoring and control capabilities that enable data center managers to monitor energy consumption, temperature, and humidity in real-time. These intelligent PDUs can track individual outlet-level power usage, allowing managers to optimize power allocation within racks and balance loads efficiently. As a result, intelligent PDUs contribute to better overall energy efficiency, reduced operational costs, and more precise capacity planning.



Advanced PDUs now also feature integration with data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software, enabling comprehensive monitoring and remote management of power distribution. This connectivity supports automated alerts, reporting, and predictive maintenance, allowing operators to preemptively address issues before they lead to downtime. Additionally, modern PDUs are equipped with redundant power supplies, built-in surge protection, and failover capabilities, ensuring resilience during power fluctuations or outages. The integration of environmental sensors, such as those monitoring temperature and humidity, is another technological improvement, enabling more precise control of rack environments and contributing to a safer and more efficient data center infrastructure.



Why Is There Increasing Demand for Rack PDUs in Data Centers?



The demand for rack PDUs in data centers is increasing due to the rapid expansion of data-intensive applications, the rise of hyperscale and colocation data centers, and the need for energy-efficient power management solutions. As the volume of data continues to grow with the proliferation of cloud services, AI applications, IoT devices, and digital transformation initiatives, data centers are under pressure to manage power more effectively. PDUs help data centers maximize uptime and efficiently distribute power to support these growing workloads while minimizing energy waste. Hyperscale data centers, which host extensive racks of equipment, particularly rely on intelligent PDUs to optimize energy usage, monitor power distribution, and identify potential bottlenecks.



In addition, data center operators are prioritizing environmental sustainability and looking to reduce carbon footprints, making energy-efficient power distribution solutions like intelligent PDUs more attractive. By monitoring and controlling power consumption, intelligent PDUs allow data centers to meet efficiency goals, minimize electricity costs, and support regulatory compliance. Furthermore, the rise of edge computing, which requires reliable and responsive power distribution at smaller, decentralized locations, is driving demand for PDUs with remote management capabilities, allowing operators to oversee and control distributed data center racks.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Non-Intelligent PDU segment, which is expected to reach US$1.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.1%. The Intelligent PDU segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $568.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.5% CAGR to reach $732.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Segments: Product (Non-Intelligent, Intelligent).

Product (Non-Intelligent, Intelligent). Geographic Regions/Countries:World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Data Center Density and Power Demands Drive Growth in Data Center Rack PDU Market for Efficient Power Distribution

Rising Adoption of High-Density Rack Solutions Spurs Demand for Intelligent PDUs to Optimize Power Usage

Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Control Capabilities Boosts Adoption of Smart PDUs in Data Centers

Growth in Edge Computing Expands Demand for Rack PDUs in Distributed and Small-Scale Data Centers

Increasing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Green Data Centers Drives Demand for PDUs with Advanced Power Management Features

Expansion of Cloud Computing and Colocation Data Centers Fuels Need for Scalable and High-Performance Rack PDUs

Rising Data Center Uptime Requirements Spur Adoption of Redundant and Multi-Phase PDUs for Improved Reliability

Growth of AI and Machine Learning Workloads Drives Demand for High-Power PDUs in Data Centers with GPU-Intensive Applications

Increasing Adoption of DC Power Systems in Data Centers Expands Market for DC-Compatible Rack PDUs

Advances in IoT-Enabled PDUs with Remote Management Capabilities Enhance Data Center Operational Efficiency

Rising Need for Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization Supports Demand for Metered and Monitored PDUs

Expansion of Modular Data Center Designs Drives Demand for Scalable, Rack-Level PDUs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market report

Black Box Corporation

Cisco

Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Enlogic

FUJITSU

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Raritan, Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schleifenbauer

Schneider Electric SE (APC Corporation)

Server Technology, Inc.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp.

