Novya Launches Leadership Lab to Strengthen European Nonprofit Leaders Facing Turbulent Change

Brussels, Brussels-Capital Region, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novya, Brussels’ only consultancy dedicated exclusively to European nonprofit organizations, has launched The Novya Leadership Lab, a focused 3‑month leadership development programme for Brussels-based nonprofit executives and association secretary generals.





Running from January to March 2026, the Leadership Lab equips participants with strategic agility, operational rigor, and people-centered leadership skills to navigate political volatility, complex EU policy, funding uncertainty, and digital transformation.

“Traditional leadership training doesn’t match the realities of Brussels nonprofits,” said Benita Lipps, CEO and Founder of Novya. “The Leadership Lab is practical and context-specific – designed for leaders juggling EU policy, multi-stakeholder ecosystems, and rapid change.”

Programme Focus

The Leadership Lab is built around three core dimensions:

Authentic Leadership for Impact

Clarifying values, leadership identity, and sustainable ways of leading in volatile conditions. Empowering & Growing Teams in Complex Environments

Building high-performing teams, managing boards, and maintaining cohesion with limited resources. Leading Agile Transformation

Developing adaptive strategies, scenario thinking, and organizational resilience.

Learning is hands-on and immediately applicable, combining tools, case studies, coaching, and peer exchange specifically tailored to the Brussels nonprofit context.

“Leaders here manage international boards, EU policy, and diverse stakeholders with limited local resources,” said Lisa Kretschmann, Leadership Lab Director and Head Coach. “This programme gives them concrete strategies they can apply right away.”

Programme Structure

Duration: January – March 2026

Format: 6 sessions (2 in-person in Brussels + 4 online, 90 minutes each)

Cohort Size: Max. 12 participants

Support: Personalised intake, individual executive coaching, and option for individual leadership action plan

Community: Peer network of Brussels nonprofit leaders facing similar challenges

Who Should Apply

Nonprofit leaders and association secretary generals in Brussels who are:

Leading strategic or organizational transformation

Navigating complex EU policy and stakeholder environments

Managing teams through change with limited resources

Seeking to strengthen strategic and operational excellence without losing values-based leadership

Leadership Team

Lisa Kretschmann – Head Coach & Leadership Lab Director, ICF-certified leadership coach with 25 years in Brussels and extensive association management experience.

Benita Lipps – CEO & Founder of Novya, with over 20 years in European association management, governance, and organizational development.

Applications & More Information

When: January – March 2026

Where: Brussels + online

Cohort: Limited to 12 participants

Investment: Multiple pricing tiers (Essentials / PRO / Premium)

Apply and learn more: https://leadership-lab.novya.eu





About Novya

Novya is Brussels’ only consultancy dedicated exclusively to European and international nonprofit organizations. Novya supports purpose-driven organizations with executive coaching, association governance, organizational development, member engagement, digital transformation, and leadership capacity-building. Novya is recognized as a 2025 newcomer and association specialist by Best in Brussels.

More information: www.novya.eu

