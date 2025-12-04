EnsembleIQ’s MURTEC 2026 Announces Launch of 'AI Summit at MURTEC' to Arm Restaurant Leaders with Transformation Strategy

CHICAGO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) announces the Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference ( MURTEC ), the gold standard for restaurant technology events, includes a full day of education and networking dedicated to upskilling non-technical restaurant executives in the complexity of AI transformation.

The 31st MURTEC takes place March 9–11 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The first two days are packed with a breadth of education across a range of restaurant technology topics, offering dedicated time for sourcing solutions across the full operating environment.

When MURTEC’s final day transforms into the AI Summit at MURTEC, attendees will gain practical frameworks, peer-led case studies, and step-by-step playbooks for building an AI-ready organization.

“With rapid advancements in AI, we are on the cusp of massive change in restaurant operations and business leaders are overwhelmed with possibilities,” says Abigail Lorden, VP / Publisher of HT and MURTEC. “Non-technical leaders need immediate guidance on where and how to leverage AI-enabled solutions so they can make strategic decisions with IT leaders.”

"Operators have taken a cautious approach, such as deploying generative AI to produce marketing copy. We know that time is of the essence in helping restaurants move from reactive deployment to strategic decision-making," adds Robert Firpo-Cappiello, Editor-in-Chief of HT and MURTEC.

SignalFlare.AI announced as Founding Sponsor

SignalFlare.ai, an AI-powered decision intelligence platform for the restaurant industry, announces its support as the founding sponsor of the AI Summit at MURTEC. SignalFlare.ai CEO Mike Lukianoff is a member of the AI Summit content steering committee and one of the restaurant industry’s foremost experts on applied AI. He notes, “The AI Summit is designed to teach executives not only what AI can do, but how to do it. This event is a practical guide to challenging the way your business makes decisions today and building consensus within executive teams.”

Restaurant industry leaders demonstrate support for the Summit and reinforce the need for practical education. Jeff Chandler, CEO of Hopdoddy explains: “SignalFlare AI has helped us better understand the external factors that impact our business and the potential that harnessing this data unlocks with AI. Our team is genuinely learning.”

Clay Dover, former CEO of Velvet Taco adds, “Lukianoff is the best person to lead the effort in AI education. He’s the one you call before the Board meeting. He cares about our industry and was using AI before many of us knew what it was.”

The AI Summit at MURTEC kicks off with a networking breakfast and includes educational sessions, AI pop-up exhibits, a lunch & networking area, and a happy hour.

How Restaurants Can Attend: All restaurant operators attending MURTEC can attend AI Summit at no additional cost, but pre-registration is required. For restaurant leaders seeking to experience the program without attending MURTEC, a standalone AI Summit at MURTEC pass is available and includes access to activities on March 11, plus the MURTEC After Dark party on March 10.

Register for MURTEC or the AI Summit at MURTEC at www.murtec.com

For Technology Solution Providers: Technology companies and solution providers must be sponsors to attend any part of MURTEC or the AI Summit. Sponsorship inquiries: sales@hospitalitytech.com

About MURTEC

MURTEC will host more than 800 restaurant technology executives and solution providers. The event also features a one-to-one networking, exhibit hall tours, a buzzing expo floor showcasing the latest solutions, including Restaurant Technology Network’s Start-Up Alley, dozens of educational sessions geared toward upskilling restaurant technology executives, and ample time to forge new relationships.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

About SignalFlare AI

SignalFlare.ai provides restaurant leaders with the intelligence, tools, and expertise they need to make smarter decisions, faster. Founded by restaurant industry veterans with decades of experience in data, pricing, and operations, SignalFlare was named winner of the 2024 Snowflake/NYSE Start-Up Challenge, selected from 1,100+ global companies. Leading the industry into the future with decision intelligence, SignalFlare has pioneered a data infrastructure that unlocks predictive signals and recommendations on an ongoing basis enabling better, faster decisions. SignalFlare's AI models consumer behaviors, incorporates competitor insights, and contextualizes local and national economic factors—giving restaurants the ability to adapt to changing market dynamics. Enterprise and mid-market restaurants have successfully leveraged the platform to make strategic decisions across pricing, site selection, menu optimization, marketing, and more achieving continuous growth despite economic headwinds.

