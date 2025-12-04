Utility Costs, Indoor Air Quality, and Energy Efficiency Drive Commercial Real Estate Sustainability Decisions

Washington, D.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial clients are putting building performance at the center of their real estate decisions, with a strong focus on operating costs, indoor air quality, and energy efficiency, according to the National Association of REALTORS® 2025 REALTORS® Commercial Sustainability Report.

“Commercial real estate agents recognize the importance of sustainability when purchasing, leasing, or selling properties,” said NAR Deputy Chief Economist Jessica Lautz. “Properties with green building certifications tend to have higher property values and are more energy efficient than buildings without a certification.”

“More commercial practitioners are exploring adaptive reuse to transform vacant or underused properties into new spaces, often for residential use,” Lautz added. “Repurposing buildings can be an innovative way to sustainably increase both housing supply and new community spaces.”

In August 2025, NAR surveyed its commercial-focused members about sustainability issues facing the industry. The report found that when deciding where to buy or lease, agents who are REALTORS® say the sustainable building features that their clients consider very important include utility and operations costs (32%), indoor air quality (26%), energy-efficient windows and doors (25%), the impact of extreme weather events (21%), and the efficient use of lighting (16%).

Additional findings from the report:

55% of agents and brokers say promoting energy efficiency in listings is very or somewhat valuable

30% report that green certifications increase commercial building property values in their markets

37% have completed some form of educational or professional training with commercial properties featuring sustainable elements, such as energy-efficient appliances, renewable energy systems, or eco-friendly building materials

32% of brokerage firms have experience working with repurposing commercial buildings

Top market issues and considerations surrounding sustainability cited by agents and brokers: 38%: Improving the energy efficiency of existing buildings (down from 43% in 2024) 35%: Valuation of solar panels on a building (up from 22% in 2024) 34%: Understanding how solar panels impact transactions (up from 27% in 2024)







About the National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of REALTORS® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term REALTOR® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.