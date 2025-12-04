Bravo Capital Closes $49,434,500 Million HUD 223(f) Refinance for 206-Unit Multifamily Community in San Diego, California

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Capital, a leading privately held commercial real estate financing platform, today announced the closing of a $49,434,500 HUD 223(f) refinance for a 206-unit multifamily property located in San Diego, California. The execution provides the sponsor with long-term, fixed-rate, non-recourse financing and meaningfully improves cash-flow stability in one of the country’s strongest multifamily markets. The HUD 223(f) loan refinanced the property’s existing debt and secured favorable terms amid a competitive capital markets environment. The transaction underscores Bravo Capital’s ability to deliver certainty, speed, and creativity across agency and HUD executions—particularly for institutional-quality assets in high-barrier coastal markets.

“This closing reflects the strength of our HUD platform and our commitment to advocating for borrowers throughout the financing process,” said Aaron Krawitz, CEO of Bravo Capital. “San Diego continues to demonstrate exceptional multifamily fundamentals, and we are proud to support sponsors who are investing for long-term durability and growth.”

Since 2021, Bravo Capital and its affiliates have closed more than $1.8 billion in financing nationwide, offering a full spectrum of debt and equity solutions across the capital stack—including HUD, bridge-to-HUD through Bravo Property Trust, preferred equity, and mezzanine capital.

About Bravo Capital

Bravo Capital is a New York–based, privately held commercial real estate financing platform with a national footprint. The firm provides a comprehensive suite of capital solutions designed to empower operators, developers, and investors across major U.S. markets.

HUD Underwriting: One of the most respected and detail-driven underwriting teams in the country.

One of the most respected and detail-driven underwriting teams in the country. Bridge to HUD: Integrated execution through Bravo Property Trust to seamlessly transition from bridge financing into long-term HUD financing.

Integrated execution through Bravo Property Trust to seamlessly transition from bridge financing into long-term HUD financing. Preferred Equity: Non-controlling preferred equity capital to support growth and acquisitions.

Non-controlling preferred equity capital to support growth and acquisitions. Mezzanine: Among the most decisive and creative mezzanine capital providers nationally.

Bravo Capital relentlessly advocates for its clients and invests the time to identify strategic financing paths that accelerate business expansion.