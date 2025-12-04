Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2025: Strategic Partnerships and Innovation in Sustainable Cooling Techniques Further Drive Growth Potential - Long-term Forecast to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center liquid cooling market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $4.18 billion in 2024 to $5.1 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data collection, growth of data center, energy efficiency demands, cloud computing growth, expansion of hyperscale data centers.



The data center liquid cooling market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing need for data storage, edge computing and micro data centers, environmental sustainability, data security and privacy concerns, and regulatory compliance. Major trends in the forecast period include edge computing and micro data centers, ai and machine learning workloads, 5g network expansion, technological innovations, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships.



The forecast of 25.9% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.6% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through shortages of specialized coolant fluids and corrosion-resistant tubing, primarily sourced from Belgium and South Korea, potentially delaying hyperscale data center expansions and increasing operational costs. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The growing number of data centers and increasing server density is anticipated to drive the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in the future. Data centers have become essential to business operations in enterprises, offering numerous advantages that support various aspects such as computation, data storage, networking, business applications, and other functions necessary for seamless operations. As a result of these benefits, there is a rise in the number of data centers and server density, which in turn elevates the demand for liquid cooling systems.

Consequently, the expansion of data centers and server density is fueling the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. For instance, in March 2024, an article published by Stellarix, an Africa-based data center and cloud computing provider, reported that as of 2023, the number of global IoT-connected devices reached 15.14 billion, reflecting a 75% increase since 2019, with projections to double by 2030. This increase in IoT and data-driven technologies has prompted data centers to implement liquid cooling systems, with some facilities now accommodating rack densities of up to 200 kW, marking a significant shift from traditional air-cooled systems.



The growing investment in data centers is projected to drive the growth of the data center liquid cooling market in the future. A data center is a physical facility that houses computing machines and their associated hardware, containing the infrastructure necessary for computing, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. Investments in data centers are propelling the data center liquid cooling market, primarily due to the increasing demand for improved cooling efficiency, energy savings, scalability, sustainability, and enhanced performance.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining traction in the data center liquid cooling market, with Huawei leading this transformation. The relentless demand for power in data centers, which require considerable energy to function and maintain ideal temperatures, has spurred significant innovations in cooling technologies. A prime example of these advancements is Huawei's launch of the FusionModule2000 6.0, which features sophisticated liquid cooling solutions and a modular design to enhance space and energy efficiency, setting new benchmarks for performance in data centers.



Data center liquid cooling involves the use of cooling technologies to regulate the temperature of data centers. These facilities employ a combination of air conditioning and immersion cooling to optimize energy consumption, enabling the data center to operate at high availability and density. Liquid cooling systems have the potential to reduce overall power consumption and enhance power usage effectiveness in data center facilities.



The two main types of data center liquid cooling are single-phase cooling and two-phase cooling. Single-phase cooling utilizes a one-phase cooling system to manage the temperature of the data center facility. In this system, the liquid exists in a single phase (liquid form) that comes into contact with system components, transferring heat and cooling through a heat exchanger in the cooling distribution. Various components of data center liquid cooling include solutions and services tailored for hyperscale centers, enterprise types, colocation data centers, and other data centers across industries such as telecom and IT, BFSI, research, energy, government and academia, healthcare, among others.



North America was the largest region in the data center liquid cooling market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center liquid cooling market share report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Characteristics



3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends And Strategies



4. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including The Impact Of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, And Covid And Recovery On The Market

4.1. Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism



5. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Growth Analysis And Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis Of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019 - 2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024 - 2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Single Phase Cooling

Two Phase Cooling

6.2. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Solutions

Services

6.3. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Segmentation By Data Center Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hyperscale Centers

Enterprise type

Colocation Data Centers

Other Data Center Types

6.4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Segmentation By Industry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Telecom and IT

BFSI

Research

Energy

Government and Academia

Healthcare

Other Industry Types

6.5. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Single Phase Cooling, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Direct-to-Chip Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling Solutions

Immersion Cooling Systems

6.6. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Sub-Segmentation Of Two Phase Cooling, By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Vapor Chamber Cooling

Heat Pipes

Immersion Cooling

7. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Companies Featured

Asetek Inc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Fujitsu Limited

Vertiv Group Corp

Green Revolution Cooling Inc

Submer Technologies SL

Midas Green Technologies LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Alfa Laval AB

Chilldyne Inc

Iceotope Technologies Limited

CoolIT Systems Inc

3M Company

Aspen Systems Inc

Mitsubishi Group

IBM Corporation

ExaScaler Inc

Stulz GmbH

Ebullient Inc

LiquidStack Inc

KyotoCooling BV

Asperitas B.V.

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd

Motivair Corporation

Munters Group AB

Delta Electronics Inc.

