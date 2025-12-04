Matt McCleary Joins PCL Construction as Director of U.S. Public-Private Partnerships

DENVER, Colorado, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, Colo. (Dec. 2, 2025) — PCL Construction Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that Matt McCleary has joined the organization as director of U.S. public-private partnerships (P3s). With nearly 25 years of experience in real estate development and infrastructure delivery, McCleary brings a wealth of expertise in P3s, alternative financing, and strategic project execution.





As a seasoned development executive, McCleary has led the assessment, procurement, and delivery of a wide range of infrastructure and real estate projects across North America. His deep understanding of perspectives from both the public and private sector positions help him to drive innovative solutions and maximize value for clients and partners.





“Matt’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering complex infrastructure through partnership-driven models,” said Deron Brown, PCL president and chief operating officer, U.S. operations. “His leadership and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to expand our P3 and alternative delivery portfolio, helping to ensure communities are able to fund critical construction projects.”



Throughout his career, McCleary has specialized in market assessments, project delivery analyses, property negotiation and acquisition, land planning, developer negotiations, entitlements, community outreach, and infrastructure finance. He has held numerous senior roles, providing actionable advice to help clients achieve project goals and unlock the full potential of public assets.





Known for his outstanding communication skills and facilitation expertise, McCleary regularly engages with boards, councils, executive teams and industry leaders. His ability to connect stakeholders and foster meaningful partnerships aligns with the PCL tradition of teamwork and excellence.





