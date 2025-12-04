Nature’s Sunshine Appoints Erich Fritz as Executive Vice President of Global Supply Chain

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR) (“Nature’s Sunshine”) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, today announced that Erich Fritz has been named Executive Vice President, Global Supply Chain, effective December 8, 2025. Mr. Fritz will report directly to Ken Romanzi, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Fritz brings over 40 years of executive experience in operations, supply chain, and business development, with a proven track record of driving growth, operational efficiency, and innovation at leading consumer goods companies. His leadership spans Fortune 500 organizations and entrepreneurial ventures, including Wyandot Snacks, B&G Foods, Ocean Spray Cranberries, POM Wonderful, Naked Juice, and Nabisco.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erich to our executive team,” said Ken Romanzi, Chief Executive Officer. “His deep expertise in building high-performing supply chains, along with his commitment to operational excellence, will be instrumental as we continue to transform our capabilities and expand our global footprint.”

Mr. Fritz joins Nature’s Sunshine from Wyandot Snacks, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, leading operational strategies to improve infrastructure, efficiency, and financial performance. Previously, as EVP and Chief Supply Chain Officer at B&G Foods, he oversaw supply chain operations for 50+ brands across nine manufacturing facilities, integrating major acquisitions and delivering significant cost reductions. At Ocean Spray Cranberries, he led manufacturing across twelve manufacturing facilities, engineering, and research and development, spearheading the design and construction of North America’s largest Ocean Spray beverage plant and driving innovation in product development and supply chain management.

Throughout his career, Mr. Fritz has demonstrated success in building business frameworks, leading acquisitions and divestitures, and implementing advanced automation and ERP systems. He holds a BS in Management from St. Mary’s College of California and has been named as inventor on several patents related to food and beverage processing.

“I am honored to join Nature’s Sunshine, a company with a rich history and commitment to quality,” said Mr. Fritz. “I look forward to contributing to its ongoing transformation and helping to further elevate its supply chain.”

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our objectives, plans, strategies and financial results, including expected improvements in gross profit and gross margin. All statements (other than statements of historical fact) that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “hope,” “may,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy” and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the following:

extensive government regulations to which the Company’s products, business practices and manufacturing activities are subject, including, but not limited to, trade restrictions and export controls;

registration of products for sale in foreign markets, or difficulty or increased cost of importing products into foreign markets;

legal challenges to the Company’s direct selling program or to the classification of its independent consultants;

laws and regulations regarding direct selling may prohibit or restrict our ability to sell our products in some markets or require us to make changes to our business model in some markets;

liabilities and obligations arising from improper activity by the Company’s independent consultants;

product liability claims;

impact of anti-bribery laws, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act;

the Company’s ability to attract and retain independent consultants;

the loss of one or more key independent consultants who have a significant sales network;

the effect of fluctuating foreign exchange rates;

failure of the Company’s independent consultants to comply with advertising laws;

changes to the Company’s independent consultants' compensation plans;

geopolitical issues and conflicts, including changes to U.S. trade policy resulting in new or additional tariffs;

negative consequences resulting from difficult economic conditions, including the availability of liquidity or the willingness of the Company’s customers to purchase products;

risks associated with the manufacturing of the Company’s products;

supply chain disruptions, manufacturing interruptions or delays, or the failure to accurately forecast customer demand;

failure to timely and effectively obtain shipments of products from our suppliers and contract manufacturers and deliver products to our independent consultants and customers;

world-wide slowdowns and delays related to supply chain, ingredient shortages and logistical challenges;

uncertainties relating to the application of transfer pricing, duties, value-added taxes, and other tax regulations, and changes thereto;

changes in tax laws, treaties or regulations, or their interpretation;

failure to maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting;

cybersecurity threats and exposure to data loss;

the storage, processing, and use of data, some of which contain personal information, are subject to complex and evolving privacy and data protection laws and regulations;

reliance on information technology infrastructure; and

the sufficiency of trademarks and other intellectual property rights.





These and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports filed on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in or incorporated by reference into this press release. Except as is required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations: