McLaren Bay Region Raises the Bar on Emergency Department Communication with MEDI+SIGN





BAY CITY, Mich., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McLaren Bay Region has equipped its Emergency Department treatment rooms with MEDI+SIGN Digital Whiteboards and Door Displays to enhance the patient experience and improve staff safety.

McLaren Bay Region, located in Bay City, Michigan, is a 409-bed acute care hospital providing specialty, primary, and preventive care. Services include cardiovascular, neuroscience, women’s health, orthopedics, rehabilitation, home health and hospice care, EMS, and oncology. As the regional leader in cardiovascular and neuroscience services, McLaren Bay Region provides care to patients throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region, which has a population of nearly 500,000. The emergency department treats over 24,000 patients annually.

McLaren Bay Region’s 34 Emergency Department treatment rooms feature MEDI+SIGN digital exam room whiteboards, two of which are Behavioral Health Rooms. With a focus on reaching all patients, even the secure holding rooms are equipped with MEDI+SIGN behavioral health whiteboards. Purpose-built for safety rooms, these boards are fully recessed, ligature-free, and include a protective face to keep both patients and staff safe. MEDI+SIGN automatically retrieves essential patient care information directly from Cerner FirstNet, the hospital’s Electronic Health Record (EHR), and communicates it to patients and their families in real time.

“Our Guiding Principle at McLaren is to provide health care as we expect for our own family,” says Lona Underwood, Director of Patient Care Services, Emergency Department at McLaren Bay Region. “Patients visiting the Emergency Department are often understandably nervous and searching for answers, so keeping them well-informed throughout their visit really helps to streamline the care process. That’s why equipping our ED rooms with MEDI+SIGN digital whiteboards was an easy choice. Our patients and their families can view their care team, pending tests, average turnaround times, and other relevant information. They are even notified when staff are responding to an alert, helping to reduce uninformed delays.”

MEDI+SIGN ADA-Compliant Digital Door Displays located outside of each treatment room provide staff with information regarding the patient’s care plan and visual indicators to alert the care team of any risks. “Workplace violence and the safety of nurses and ancillary staff remain a huge concern in hospitals, and particularly in Emergency Departments,” says David Linetsky, Founder/CEO of MEDI+SIGN. “Door Displays are an invaluable platform to provide all staff members with an at-a-glance overview of the patient, informing them of any potential issues before entering the treatment room.”

The patient-centered approach of this deployment demonstrates McLaren Bay Region’s commitment to providing the best possible care for its patients, their families, and their community. A perfect alignment with their slogan, “doing what’s best.”

About McLaren Bay Region

McLaren Bay Region is a 409-bed acute care hospital providing specialty, primary and preventative care located in Bay City, Michigan. Services include cardiovascular, neuroscience, women’s health, orthopedics, rehabilitation, home health and hospice care, EMS and oncology. The emergency department treats nearly 24,000 patients a year. McLaren Bay Region is an integral part of the 13-hospital McLaren Health Care system based in Grand Blanc, Michigan. Learn more at mclaren.org/bayregion.

About MEDI+SIGN

MEDI+SIGN is a game-changing communication tool used by hospitals that are pursuing the creation, improvement, and sustainability of their quality and safety goals. Driven and perfected by evidence-based outcomes, MEDI+SIGN deploys strategies tailored to the hospital’s specific needs and existing workflows. This unique approach allows hospitals to experience quality and safety transformations without negatively impacting the day-to-day workflow of staff. MEDI+SIGN is the first and only patient-facing technology in its class that requires zero effort from clinical staff while reinvesting time back to the bedside. With patient experience and complex psychology at the epicenter of this technology, patients are kept informed, satisfied, and safe. Beyond patient experience, MEDI+SIGN focuses on improving HCAHPS and increasing patient safety by preventing falls as well as other sentinel events related to HAC, among other CMS programs. To experience these results for yourself, visit medisigndisplays.com .

Contact Information

John Silipino

JohnS@MediSignDisplays.com

301-790-0103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6f1a94f4-b682-4f39-a481-eec48d9b0e56